Do Store-Bought Eggs Taste Different Than Farm Fresh?

Eggs remain a staple food in many households, despite avian flu causing the price of eggs to continue to increase in 2025. Along with their nutritional benefits, eggs are a versatile ingredient that is easy to prepare and works beautifully in both savory and sweet dishes. While this essential item can be found in virtually every grocery store, some people prefer farm fresh eggs to store-bought due to claims of better flavor and color. However, it's not entirely clear how much of an impact farm-rearing chickens can have on the quality of their eggs.

Serious Eats highlighted the challenges of distinguishing farm fresh from store-bought eggs during a taste test. While half of the participants said the farm fresh eggs had better flavor than store-bought in an initial test, a later test showed they may have been influenced by the richer color of the farm fresh variety. When appearance was adjusted, participants could not distinguish farm fresh from store-bought eggs based on taste alone. Of course, a single, informal experiment should be taken with a grain of salt, but the outcome does highlight that quality eggs come in all shapes and forms.