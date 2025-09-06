Whatever Happened To Ponderosa Steakhouse?

Like many steakhouse chains struggling to stay in business, Ponderosa was hit hard by growing public health concerns. Americans became worried about overconsumption — something that's easy to do at buffets. Plus, Ponderosa didn't offer much in terms of health food, sticking to standards like steak and baked potatoes. Customer concerns only worsened in the '90s and early 2000s. Major players in the buffet industry like Sizzler and Chi-Chi's were the source of respective E. coli and hepatitis A outbreaks. Buffet chains facing lawsuits over foodborne illnesses became a common occurrence.

Despite a growing distaste for buffet chains, Ponderosa held out for a while, but there were more bumps in the road. In 1989, Metromedia Restaurant Group, which owned Ponderosa's rival Bonanza, acquired the franchise and merged the two restaurants. Both companies brought financial and managerial problems into the merger. By 2008, the impact of the recession forced Ponderosa to declare bankruptcy.

The franchise continues to operate, though it's hard to say what the future holds. Factors like the 2020 pandemic and fluctuating beef prices have slowed growth in the past. Ponderosa was acquired by FAT Brands in 2017. FAT Brands is facing struggles of its own due to an ongoing FBI investigation regarding the former CEO's alleged tax evasion. So, it's unclear if new life can or will be given to the franchise. It's unfortunate news for those who were hoping for a Ponderosa comeback.