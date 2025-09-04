Seattle's Oldest Chinese Restaurant Was A Go-To For Bruce Lee

In the heart of Seattle's International District, Tai Tung Chinese Restaurant has endured for nine decades. Founded in 1935, it proudly holds the title of the city's longest-standing Chinese restaurant. "My grandfather founded Tai Tung after immigrating from China in the early 1900s," says current owner Harry Chan in an interview with Mashed. "He started out in San Francisco before settling in Seattle, where he and a few others took a chance on opening a restaurant of their own."

Tai Tung's iconic status stems from its connection to martial arts legend Bruce Lee, who dined there regularly. His preferred dish, oyster sauce beef, remains a menu highlight, and visitors still request his favorite booth at the back. "[Lee] was humble, kind, and just another diner to us at the time, but of course his presence meant a lot," Chan recalls. The booth has become a pilgrimage site of sorts, attracting guests from around the world who want to sit where "Little Dragon" did.