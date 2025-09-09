The One Food Elvis Presley Refused To Let In Graceland

The name Elvis Presley needs no introduction. An actor, singer, and cultural icon, Presley's legacy is alive and thriving within the domains of modern-day media. His songs are still sung, movies about him are still made, and his cultural clout still holds water. Each year, over 600,000 fans flock to Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, Presley's 17,552 square foot mansion, where he lived with his family. Even decades after his death, Graceland is America's second most-visited residence, next to only the White House. During Presley's time, Graceland had all the world's delights and treasures, from exotic animals and personal jets to a well-appointed pantry. Yet there was one food Presley strictly kept out of Graceland's kitchen.

If Presley's houseguests were in the mood for fish, they would need to look elsewhere. To Presley, fish was like kryptonite. In an interview with Express, Graceland archivist Angie Marchese stated that when it came to Presley's food preferences, the consensus was, "Anything but fish. He didn't like the smell of fish being cooked in the house. There was never any fish in the house."