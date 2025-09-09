The One Food Elvis Presley Refused To Let In Graceland
The name Elvis Presley needs no introduction. An actor, singer, and cultural icon, Presley's legacy is alive and thriving within the domains of modern-day media. His songs are still sung, movies about him are still made, and his cultural clout still holds water. Each year, over 600,000 fans flock to Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, Presley's 17,552 square foot mansion, where he lived with his family. Even decades after his death, Graceland is America's second most-visited residence, next to only the White House. During Presley's time, Graceland had all the world's delights and treasures, from exotic animals and personal jets to a well-appointed pantry. Yet there was one food Presley strictly kept out of Graceland's kitchen.
If Presley's houseguests were in the mood for fish, they would need to look elsewhere. To Presley, fish was like kryptonite. In an interview with Express, Graceland archivist Angie Marchese stated that when it came to Presley's food preferences, the consensus was, "Anything but fish. He didn't like the smell of fish being cooked in the house. There was never any fish in the house."
What were some of Elvis' favorite foods?
He may have drawn the line at fish, but Presley loved to eat. Comfort food and sandwiches were among his favorites. His love for one sandwich in particular, made with buttery fried bread, peanut butter, bananas, and bacon, was so well known that it has since been immortalized as "The Elvis." It's reported that Presley consumed two whole sticks of butter in about three fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches, and could eat them around the clock. Since this sandwich was his favorite, peanut butter was a staple in the kitchen of Graceland. Presley didn't always include bacon in his peanut butter and banana sandwiches, but he definitely loved it. He also had a particular fondness for a burnt bacon sandwich with creamy mayo.
The singer also loved meatloaf and mashed potatoes — a lot. Presley reportedly ate this meal daily for about six months straight. Though there was no fish in sight, Graceland was always stocked with sodas like Pepsi, Shasta Black Cherry, and Nesbitt's Orange. Brownies, banana pudding, and fudge cookies were common treats at Graceland, too. Homemade pound cake, baked for him by his childhood friend, Janelle McComb, was another one of his treasured sweets.