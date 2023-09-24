What Did Elvis Presley Love To Eat?

Elvis Presley loved to eat, and his culinary cravings were just as extraordinary as his stage presence. Most of us know he liked peanut butter and banana sandwiches. However, he had plenty of other favorites, too. Much of the food Presley grew up eating was soul food, which his cooks at Graceland eventually made for him. Going from a childhood of lack to a lifestyle where he could have as much of whatever food he wanted any time he wanted it meant that he often overindulged to an astounding degree. Presley expected to be able to order food at home or away at any hour he had a craving. At Graceland, he often preferred having his food carried up to him in bed.

One of his cooks, Mary Jenkins Langston, said in "The Burger and the King" documentary that "the only thing in life he got any enjoyment out of was eating. He liked his food real rich." He was also a creature of habit and didn't like change in his food. So, he would order people to bring familiar foods to him or make familiar foods for him no matter if he was touring in Germany, at home, or in Vegas.

Unfortunately, his metabolism didn't keep up with his eating habits and Presley weighed around 350 pounds when he died. As we uncover a list of the food that rocked his world, we think you'll understand Presley's food obsession a little more.