Waffle House's Famous Hashbrowns Are Made With Potatoes From This State
There's no denying that waffles are the star of the show at Waffle House. After all, it's right in the name. However, close behind this iconic breakfast favorite is a side that inspires nearly as much enthusiasm among hungry diners: hashbrowns, shredded and fried into a patty with a crisp outside and tender interior,
On its website, Waffle House reveals it sources the potatoes used for its hashbrowns from a supplier that works with family farmers throughout Southeastern Idaho. The state offers nearly ideal conditions for growing spuds, including rich yet light volcanic soil, plentiful and steady water, and a combination of sunny, warm summer days and cool nights. With generations of potato heritage under their belts, farmers in the state are on the cutting edge of innovative new ways to increase production and deal with common hazards.
It should be little surprise to those familiar with general food growing trends to learn of the hashbrowns' Idaho roots. The Gem State is America's largest producer of potatoes by a wide margin, a spot it's held for nearly seven decades. Idaho churns out around a third of U.S. potatoes from approximately 350,000 acres of farmland across the state. Nearby Washington state holds second place, but it and every other state in the country are dwarfed by Idaho's commanding position.
A sign of potato pride
Not all restaurants are as discriminating about their potato supply as Waffle House. McDonald's, another massive commercial consumer of potatoes, sources its supply from a network of farms throughout the Pacific Northwest. This includes Idaho as well as nearby states with suitable climates. Other breakfast chains, such as IHOP and Denny's, don't publicly disclose the source of their potatoes, leaving diners to simply wonder. For some, that's a definite point of contention in the battle of Waffle House vs. IHOP.
The source of the chain's potatoes isn't the only thing you need to know before ordering them at Waffle House. Although their Idaho origin speaks to their quality, the more immediate impact on your dining experience comes from how you order them. For example, asking for them "scattered" means having them spread out on the grill as they're cooked, while toppings can be added with options such as "covered" (American cheese), "smothered" (sauteed onions), peppered (jalapeno peppers), or even "country" (sausage gravy).
It's easy to see why hashbrowns are among the most popular Waffle House items, whether they're supporting steak and eggs or a traditional waffle. Now, the next time you're digging in, you can enjoy them knowing exactly where they began the long path from the soil to your plate.