Waffle House's Famous Hashbrowns Are Made With Potatoes From This State

There's no denying that waffles are the star of the show at Waffle House. After all, it's right in the name. However, close behind this iconic breakfast favorite is a side that inspires nearly as much enthusiasm among hungry diners: hashbrowns, shredded and fried into a patty with a crisp outside and tender interior,

On its website, Waffle House reveals it sources the potatoes used for its hashbrowns from a supplier that works with family farmers throughout Southeastern Idaho. The state offers nearly ideal conditions for growing spuds, including rich yet light volcanic soil, plentiful and steady water, and a combination of sunny, warm summer days and cool nights. With generations of potato heritage under their belts, farmers in the state are on the cutting edge of innovative new ways to increase production and deal with common hazards.

It should be little surprise to those familiar with general food growing trends to learn of the hashbrowns' Idaho roots. The Gem State is America's largest producer of potatoes by a wide margin, a spot it's held for nearly seven decades. Idaho churns out around a third of U.S. potatoes from approximately 350,000 acres of farmland across the state. Nearby Washington state holds second place, but it and every other state in the country are dwarfed by Idaho's commanding position.