The Sweet Ingredient That Elevates Classic Rice Krispies Treats
While there's nothing wrong with the packaged Rice Krispies Treats you can buy at the store, they don't hold a candle to the ooey, gooey homemade version that has become a staple of bake sales and cozy cafes. The simple treats typically requires just three ingredients: crispy rice cereal, marshmallows, and butter. However, there's one sweet addition that will instantly elevate them with almost no extra effort. The next time you're mixing up some homemade Rice Krispies Treats, consider adding in a splash of vanilla extract. You don't need much (the original Rice Krispies Squares recipe from the cereal box includes a tip to add a mere ½ teaspoon into the mix), but it makes a big difference.
This addition works for several reasons. First of all, marshmallows and rice cereal both are relatively one-dimensional in terms of flavor. Vanilla adds some complexity and depth to the overall profile. After all, there's a reason vanilla extract is an addition in countless baked goods. It complements so many flavors, and vanilla actually makes foods taste a bit sweeter, which will further enhance the flavor.
When to add it and other upgrades
Since only a small quantity of vanilla extract is needed — anywhere from ½ teaspoon to a teaspoon or two, depending on how many treats you're making — you want to add it at the right stage to ensure it's properly blended. The best bet is to add it into the melted marshmallow and butter mixture, mixing it thoroughly so it's well incorporated before adding to the crispy rice cereal.
Vanilla extract is likely the most common variant of the aromatic addition, which means you probably have it in your pantry already, but you could also consider a smaller amount of vanilla paste (since it's more concentrated in flavor) or even scraping a few vanilla bean seeds from a pod into your marshmallow and butter for a speckled, gourmet variation. And if you're trying to recreate the childhood nostalgia of store-bought Rice Krispies Treats, you might want to consider clear artificial vanilla extract instead of the classic pure, brown extract.
For even more pizzazz, there are several other things you can add to level up your Rice Krispies Treats, including pretzels for some crunch and freeze-dried strawberries for a fruity twist. You can even shape your mixture into a pie crust and add your preferred pie filling for a new type of treat or create Christmas treats.