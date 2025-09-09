Salt And Pepper On Fries Is Boring. Try Seasoning Fries The Australian Way

With their crisp exterior and pillowy, potato-packed interior, fries are a go-to comfort food, but if you've just been tossing salt and pepper on them and calling it a day, you're missing out. Sure, you could level up your fries with toppings like cheese or gravy, but the secret to truly incredible fries lies in perfectly seasoning the fries themselves. Whether you're upgrading homemade fries or adding a twist to frozen fries, consider sprinkling some chicken salt atop your next batch — that's what the Aussies do.

For those who haven't yet encountered it, chicken salt was created in the 1970s by an Australian named Peter Brinkworth. Brinkworth's family owned a wholesale warehouse with a small chicken shop attached, and he crafted the mouthwatering seasoning blend as a way to entice customers to snatch up the roasted, ready-to-eat chicken they were selling. While Brinkworth mixed up his own batches of the seasoning, it soon transcended chicken and became more of an all-purpose spice blend. The Aussie food manufacturer Mitani brought chicken salt to retail shelves in 1979, making it possible for anyone to recreate the Aussie comfort food staple at home.

Since both chicken and fries are naturally on the bland side, they each benefit from the punch of flavor chicken salt delivers. The seasoning is beloved because of how it adds not just saltiness, but a bit of umami flair and even a hint of sweetness.