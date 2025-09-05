One Of Trader Joe's Best Fall Finds Is Back And You Won't Want To Miss It
While fall hasn't officially arrived, the autumnal season is in full swing at Trader Joe's. In our ranking of the best new foods hitting the store in September, a particular sweet treat stood apart from the rest of the admittedly enticing goodies. The Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake has made its auspicious return to the store, and shoppers couldn't be happier. On Reddit, one Trader Joe's fan shared a picture of them enjoying the treat in their car, eliciting many humorous comments. One person admits to not being "huge on pumpkin spice type stuff" but has plenty of love for this particular treat, stating, "I took [a Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake] to work to share, and good thing too, or I may have eaten the whole thing myself."
Many Trader Joe's foods have garnered cult followings over the years, and this seasonal item appears to be on par with the chain's most beloved goodies. This item uses the same recipe as other mini sheet cakes in Trader Joe's dessert lineup, albeit with an infusion of pumpkin purée, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The adorable cake is topped with tangy cream cheese icing to truly exemplify the flavors of the season.
A sweet ode to the fall season in a convenient package
Science may explain why people can't get enough of pumpkin spice, as nostalgic scent associations make the spice blend hard to resist. Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake is a stellar example of the best autumn flavors, and as such, some shoppers are buying multiples to ensure they can indulge their taste buds for as long as possible. However, don't expect this autumn favorite to hang around forever.
As a limited time item, the mini sheet cake will disappear from shelves at some point during the fall season. While clearing out seasonal products makes way for new items, it can still hit Trader Joe's customers hard. It's also possible that the Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cakes will sell out quickly, so shoppers are encouraged to visit the store soon. Great for sharing (or keeping for yourself), each 18-ounce cake retails for $5.99 and does not require refrigeration.