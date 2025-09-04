Must-Buy Trader Joe's Products For September That Just Hit Shelves

In the battle of swanky grocery stores, it's our humble opinion that Trader Joe's handily beats Whole Foods in numerous areas. From better prices to a wide selection of unique products, fans adore this quirky chain to the point of devotion. One of the best aspects of Trader Joe's is discovering new items, and there's plenty to get excited about this September. As such, we dug through the new arrivals and highlighted some of the most appealing products coming to the chain this month.

In honor of the looming fall season, Trader Joe's offers many autumnal goodies, including pumpkin and apple-flavored sweet treats like mini sheet cakes, donuts, and sourdough bread. For fans of savory snacks, Trader Joe's has you covered with its crunchy salsa macha, furikake-seasoned snack mix, and specialty gouda cheese. Flavored whipped cream, stuffed crepes, and cinnamon buns round out our list of optimal fall comfort foods to soothe your soul as the days get shorter and the weather turns cooler. Many of these products are available for a limited time, so they're bound to fly off shelves fast.