Must-Buy Trader Joe's Products For September That Just Hit Shelves
In the battle of swanky grocery stores, it's our humble opinion that Trader Joe's handily beats Whole Foods in numerous areas. From better prices to a wide selection of unique products, fans adore this quirky chain to the point of devotion. One of the best aspects of Trader Joe's is discovering new items, and there's plenty to get excited about this September. As such, we dug through the new arrivals and highlighted some of the most appealing products coming to the chain this month.
In honor of the looming fall season, Trader Joe's offers many autumnal goodies, including pumpkin and apple-flavored sweet treats like mini sheet cakes, donuts, and sourdough bread. For fans of savory snacks, Trader Joe's has you covered with its crunchy salsa macha, furikake-seasoned snack mix, and specialty gouda cheese. Flavored whipped cream, stuffed crepes, and cinnamon buns round out our list of optimal fall comfort foods to soothe your soul as the days get shorter and the weather turns cooler. Many of these products are available for a limited time, so they're bound to fly off shelves fast.
Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake
Pumpkin spice is a flavor that's synonymous with fall, as it's theorized that the warm earthiness can ease melancholy feelings that happen at the end of summer. In this case, Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake offers the flavors of the season in a cute, convenient 18-ounce package. These mini cakes, which retail for $5.99, are great for hassle-free entertaining or in the event you want a quick and easy snack.
Furikake Snack Mix
Trader Joe's specializes in uncommon snacks, and the grocery chain's Furikake Snack Mix is a perfect example. While furikake was originally invented to boost calcium intake, this seasoning blend is beloved for its umami-rich mix of dried fish, seaweed, and sesame seeds. Trader Joe's snack mix omits the fish flakes but enhances the crunch factor with goodies like corn chips, mochi crisps, and wasabi style peas. Snag a 7.5-ounce bag today for just $3.99.
Apple Cider Donuts
Making our ranking of iconic New England foods you must try before you die, Trader Joe's Apple Cider Donuts exemplify this fall-themed treat. A combination of real apple cider and cake-style donuts brings a hearty and flavorful start to your mornings. Pick up a 6-pack of donuts at TJ's today for just $4.99.
Apizza Gouda Cheese
As illustrated by its punny name, Apizza Gouda Cheese crams all the amazing pizza flavors you know and love into an unassuming cheese wedge. Featuring garlic, oregano, and marinated tomatoes, this gouda cheese works well on sandwiches, salads, and even as a pizza topping. At $12.99 per pound, Apizza Gouda Cheese definitely doesn't come cheap, but its unique flavor is totally worth the price.
Sliced Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Bread
Only Trader Joe's could pull off the wild combination on display in its Sliced Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Bread. Each loaf retails for $4.99 and features tempting cinnamon-infused warmth, mild brown sugar sweetness, and a tinge of tanginess, thanks to the sourdough. Such a unique mashup of ingredients and flavors makes this bread perfect for savory and sweet preparations.
Chocolate Whipped Light Cream
Chocolate Whipped Light Cream can be used to enhance fruit, coffee drinks, desserts and more. On sale at Trader Joe's for just $4.49 per 13-ounce can, this decadent delight features all natural ingredients, including Dutch cocoa powder, real cream, and a butterfat percentage of 23.5%, giving the treat its creamy flavor and texture.
Hazelnut & Cocoa Filled Crepes
Half breakfast food and half decadent dessert, Hazelnut & Cocoa Filled Crepes from Trader Joe's can efficiently satisfy one's craving for sweets. For $3.99, Trader Joe's shoppers get six hazelnut and cocoa-stuffed crepes, lovingly created by an American-based French bakery for the chain. Because each crepe is individually wrapped, they're a great on-the-go snack.
Crunchy Sesame Sunflower Seeds Pepitas Salsa Macha
Salsa macha is a smoky, crunchy, and spicy Mexican condiment that's as versatile as it is delicious. Trader Joe's takes the recipe to new heights with its Crunchy Sesame Sunflower Seeds Pepitas Salsa Macha, which costs $4.49 for a 6-ounce jar. Whether as a chip dip, taco topping, or marinade, this condiment is bound to become a snack staple in your home.
Cinnamon Buns
Trader Joe's Cinnamon Buns are about as close to homemade as you can get with a store-bought product. From the tangy cream cheese frosting to the carefully crafted cinnamon-molasses-infused dough, these buns are a steal at just $5.99. Each 13.5-ounce package offers ample goodness, and we're betting that these babies will taste even better when warmed up.