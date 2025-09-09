The Old-School Italian Dinner That's Slowly Disappearing From Tables

There's no denying that many of the dishes that once commonly graced the plates of American tables a generation or two ago have fallen out of favor in modern cuisine, including some once-popular comfort foods no one eats anymore. This may be due to changing tastes or preferred cooking methods, health concerns, or, occasionally, factors that have little to do with the nature of the meal itself and more with how it came to be. The latter situation is primarily what's behind the disappearance of one classic Italian entree: veal Parmesan.

Unlike chicken or pork, it's not immediately apparent to some diners exactly what veal is. Unfortunately, when many discover the truth, they don't like what they find. Veal is the culinary term for a young cow (often a male dairy calf) that's only raised to 16 to 18 weeks of age before it's slaughtered. As opposed to traditional beef, veal is prized for its rich flavor and tender texture. Though it has been eaten since biblical times, over the past several centuries, veal has become a key part of many European cuisines, including Italian.

Veal parmesan isn't particularly complicated or foreign, once American diners recognize the main ingredient. Otherwise, it bears a close similarity to other Parmesan-style, Italian-American dishes, such as chicken Parmesan or eggplant Parmesan. To make it, cutlets are breaded and pan-fried, then topped with red sauce and Parmesan cheese. The cutlets are commonly served on top of or alongside pasta to provide a complete (and delicious) meal.