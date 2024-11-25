Crispy Veal Milanese With Arugula Recipe

Veal Milanese is a traditional tender-crispy Italian dish in which thin veal cutlets are lightly breaded and pan-fried. It's traditionally served with a peppery lemony arugula and tomato salad to cut through all the richness. Though veal Milanese and veal Parmesan are similar dishes, veal Milanese is an authentic Italian dish while veal Parmesan is one of those foods you won't find on a menu in Italy. Veal Milanese, on the other hand, may date back to ancient Rome. One of the main differences between the two dishes lies in the fact that veal Milanese doesn't call for marinara sauce, since tomatoes were unknown in Europe before the 16th century.

Developer Paterson Watkins pairs her crispy veal cutlets with an arugula salad, calling the combination "classic and delicious, well balanced, and well worth the labor involved." Her favorite thing about the dish, however, may actually be the leftovers. She calls veal Milanese a recipe that keeps on giving and says, "Since I had 4 cutlets to nosh on after making this recipe, I started crafting all sorts of leftover remixes. For cutlet number 2, I added a little cacio e pepe pasta action to the salad and cutlet combo. Cutlet number 3, I made a katsu-inspired sandwich. Cutlet number 4 was served a la chicken-fried steak with some breakfast gravy, cheesy eggs, and home fries." While this makes a special meal to serve to family and friends, if you happen to find yourself with leftovers, the possibilities are endless.