The State That Consumes The Most Pumpkin Spice Lattes In The US, According To DoorDash

Fall is a time when leaves change color, chillier weather sets in, and many coffee drinkers like to grab a steaming hot pumpkin spice latte. Every year around the latter half of the summer, coffee shop chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' unveil their fall flavors and they bring back their PSLs. Not everyone around the United States is equally eager to order one, though. Food delivery service DoorDash recently compiled a list of the states that drink this pumpkin-flavored concoction the most. Sales data from 2024 showed that Alaska and Montana consumed the most per capita. Places in the Pacific Northwest such as Oregon and Washington were also big fans along with Western states like Colorado and California. Over on the East Coast, Vermont and Mississippi drank the least.

The affinity for this fall beverage in northwestern sections of the country might seem almost predictable when you consider that Starbucks made pumpkin spice lattes famous, and the chain was born in Seattle, Washington. However, that's not the only possible explanation. The fall season arrives early in states like Alaska and Montana and tends to linger longer there than in other parts of the country. The autumn-themed drink also appears on menus weeks before the season officially starts in the U.S. In 2024, pumpkin spice-flavored items dropped earlier than ever, being released on August 19. Starbucks' fall lineup for 2025 almost sounds late by comparison. Drinks like the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte and the OG Pumpkin Spice beverages hit the menu on August 26.