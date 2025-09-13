The State That Consumes The Most Pumpkin Spice Lattes In The US, According To DoorDash
Fall is a time when leaves change color, chillier weather sets in, and many coffee drinkers like to grab a steaming hot pumpkin spice latte. Every year around the latter half of the summer, coffee shop chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' unveil their fall flavors and they bring back their PSLs. Not everyone around the United States is equally eager to order one, though. Food delivery service DoorDash recently compiled a list of the states that drink this pumpkin-flavored concoction the most. Sales data from 2024 showed that Alaska and Montana consumed the most per capita. Places in the Pacific Northwest such as Oregon and Washington were also big fans along with Western states like Colorado and California. Over on the East Coast, Vermont and Mississippi drank the least.
The affinity for this fall beverage in northwestern sections of the country might seem almost predictable when you consider that Starbucks made pumpkin spice lattes famous, and the chain was born in Seattle, Washington. However, that's not the only possible explanation. The fall season arrives early in states like Alaska and Montana and tends to linger longer there than in other parts of the country. The autumn-themed drink also appears on menus weeks before the season officially starts in the U.S. In 2024, pumpkin spice-flavored items dropped earlier than ever, being released on August 19. Starbucks' fall lineup for 2025 almost sounds late by comparison. Drinks like the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte and the OG Pumpkin Spice beverages hit the menu on August 26.
Buying the most PSL's might not mean buying the most pumpkin spice products
The pumpkin spice flavor isn't just reserved for drinks from popular coffee chains. It has also infiltrated the grocery store shelves. Around the fall season, you find it in food items, such as yogurt, cookies, and oat milk. Even Stanley tumblers jumped on the pumpkin spice bandwagon. Based on the DoorDash findings, you might expect that Alaska and Montana (where people consumed the most PSLs per capita) would also account for the most sales of other pumpkin spice products. However, that might not be the case.
We have no doubt that people in PSL-loving states want to fill up their shopping carts with pumpkin-themed goodies to get into the spirit of the season. However, according to data from Instacart, West Virginia is the most obsessed with pumpkin spice-flavored items as a whole. (Whether DoorDash and Instacart users have different purchasing patterns in general is unclear.)
The Mountain State ordered 91% more pumpkin spice goods than the national average in 2024, while Pennsylvania and Oklahoma followed close in second and third place. Alaska and Montana purchased less than the national average (by 23% and 21% respectively). Meanwhile, Hawaii showed the least amount of love to pumpkin spice items, consuming 63% less than the rest of the country.