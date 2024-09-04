Even Stanley Tumblers Are Embracing Pumpkin Spice Season

For those of us who love getting into the spirit of spooky season, the transition from summer to pumpkin spice everything happens almost overnight. This year, the folks at Stanley — seemingly always in touch with what the people desire — were ready and waiting. On September 3, the popular tumbler-making brand announced on Instagram that it has launched a new line of understated orange drinkware designed with the pumpkin spice lover in mind.

Stanley's new Pumpkin Spice line has three of its famous tumblers dressed up in darling burnt orange with dusty bronze accents to embody that perfect "pumpkin patch at dusk" palette. The signature 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumblers, as well as their smaller, 30-ounce cousins and the 24-ounce Stay Hot Camp Mug, are now available in the limited-edition color on the Stanley website, available for $45, $35, and $28, respectively. In much the same way that Target's collaboration with Stanley had fans rushing to the nearest store last fall, we reckon its 2024 Pumpkin Spice lineup will likely sell out in no time.