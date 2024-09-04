Even Stanley Tumblers Are Embracing Pumpkin Spice Season
For those of us who love getting into the spirit of spooky season, the transition from summer to pumpkin spice everything happens almost overnight. This year, the folks at Stanley — seemingly always in touch with what the people desire — were ready and waiting. On September 3, the popular tumbler-making brand announced on Instagram that it has launched a new line of understated orange drinkware designed with the pumpkin spice lover in mind.
Stanley's new Pumpkin Spice line has three of its famous tumblers dressed up in darling burnt orange with dusty bronze accents to embody that perfect "pumpkin patch at dusk" palette. The signature 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumblers, as well as their smaller, 30-ounce cousins and the 24-ounce Stay Hot Camp Mug, are now available in the limited-edition color on the Stanley website, available for $45, $35, and $28, respectively. In much the same way that Target's collaboration with Stanley had fans rushing to the nearest store last fall, we reckon its 2024 Pumpkin Spice lineup will likely sell out in no time.
Fans love that Stanley cups are cute and built to last
When Stanley fans got a load of the brand's new, limited-edition Pumpkin Spice line on Instagram, they immediately began gushing over the new fall colors. "Yessss!! @stanley_brand u did it again ... and I have ordered mine," one commenter wrote. "Oh my gosh I feel like I dreamt this up! This is my color!! Finally," another added. Several others emphasized that they would be adding this particular Stanley design to their collection of Stanleys with comments like, "I literally don't need another Stanley but this colourway is perfect," and "Okay fine ... I'll get this one too!"
With all this talk of buying multiple tumblers (again, for a hefty $45 a pop if you get the 40-ounce option), you may be wondering why Stanley tumblers are so popular, anyway. As expressed by the brand's Instagram fans, not only do Stanley cups come in super cute colors and initiate trendy collaborations, but they're also made with highly durable, rust-proof stainless steel. As such, they are essentially designed to last a lifetime. So while you probably don't need to replace yours anytime soon, that doesn't mean you won't want to add to your collection.