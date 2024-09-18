Starbucks Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte Review: A New Flavor Worth Falling For

Starbucks is nuts about fall. Weeks after kicking off the season with the return of its Pumpkin Spice Latte and other festive goodies on the new fall menu, the chain is introducing another completely new, limited-edition fall beverage: Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. On the heels of the drink's official debut on Thursday, September 19, we visited the Starbucks Reserve location in the Empire State Building to taste it. The bottom line: it's delicious.

This was our first time ever trying a pecan latte, but hopefully not our last. In a short season where Pumpkin Spice gets played on repeat, it seemed like a risk for Starbucks to bring yet another festive beverage into its rotation. As it turns out, Starbucks' Pecan Crunch is just the right amount of unexpected.

The timing of the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte's release is much like the flavor of pecan itself: not outwardly autumnal, but not exclusive to the holiday season either. Starbucks is giving us a drink especially for that fleeting period in between — and we're going with it. These are our takeaways from the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte taste test.

