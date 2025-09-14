This Vintage Diner Staple Was A Pittsburgh Favorite, But Now It's Hard To Find

There are so many foods that somehow taste better at a diner than at home, and diner food is perfect when you're looking for a quick bite in a casual atmosphere. While diner classics include items like pancakes, eggs, hashbrowns, and sandwiches accompanied by crispy fries, different regions of the country flaunt their own specialties. In Pittsburgh, pierogies and Primanti Bros. (a fry-stuffed sandwich) reign supreme. Decades ago, a unique diner staple was also a crowd favorite in the city, but it has since gone out of fashion.

The Turkey Devonshire is an open-faced sandwich that, although it looks delicious, appears to have gone the way of the dodo in most Pittsburgh-area eateries. The sandwich's base is crispy white bread, topped with a generous helping of sliced turkey breast (roasted or poached) and pieces of thick-cut bacon. The sauce is made from a roux of chicken stock, milk, and cheddar cheese — almost like a cheesy Thanksgiving gravy. Finally, the whole sandwich is sprinkled with Parmesan and paprika, then broiled, so it gets all ooey-gooey with a slightly crispy top. Some variations of Turkey Devonshire feature sliced tomatoes or incorporate shrimp or crab meat (but apparently, these can be controversial additions). According to Belt Magazine, if prepared correctly, "it tastes like a reassuring cross between mac and cheese and a turkey sandwich, exemplars of comfort food". It's the perfect diner food when you're searching for a warm and indulgent bite — if you can find a place that still makes it.