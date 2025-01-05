Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich Recipe

Some people may enjoy their sandwiches cold, minimal, and in between two pieces of bread, but for those who prefer hot, packed, open-faced sandwiches, the Kentucky Hot Brown is naturally the perfect choice. This decked-out sandwich, invented at the Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky, comes piled high with turkey, broiled cheese, thick tomato slices, hearty bacon strips, and a rich Mornay sauce to keep things nice and cheesy. It's an over-the-top sandwich lover's dream, and though it may be a regional specialty originating at a specific Kentuckian hotel in the 1920s, it's a widely-beloved dish that's not all too difficult to recreate at home.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins can't help but sing high praises of the Hot Brown, and she herself has had the pleasure of enjoying one at the actual Brown Hotel in Louisville, so she knew exactly what she was doing in recreating the beloved sandwich in this recipe. "This, to me, is the perfect hot turkey sandwich — broiled cheese sauce, tender slices of roast turkey, crispy bacon strips, and vine-ripe tomatoes" all make for the perfect open-faced stack. Though it may be a little more involved than your typical turkey sandwich, the Hot Brown is absolutely worth trying, and if a road trip to Kentucky isn't quite in the cards, then this homemade version will surely do the OG justice.