The One Texas Roadhouse Steak That Isn't Cut In-House
If you've ever strolled into a Texas Roadhouse, you've likely noticed the butcher's display — a showcase of fresh, hand-cut steaks ready to sizzle (and part of what makes Texas Roadhouse so good). This commitment to freshness is a hallmark of the chain, with each location employing an in-house butcher to prepare the steaks daily.
However, there's an exception to this rule. The porterhouse T-bone steak, a hefty 23-ounce cut combining both a tenderloin filet and a New York strip, is not prepared on-site. Due to its size and the need to cut through substantial bone, Texas Roadhouse locations lack the necessary equipment, such as a bone saw, to process this steak in-house. As a result, this steak arrives pre-cut and frozen from suppliers.
While this doesn't necessarily mean the porterhouse T-bone is of poor quality, it does differ from the other steaks on the menu in terms of freshness. The lack of in-house preparation and the use of frozen meat can affect the steak's texture and flavor, making it less appealing to some patrons.
Should you skip the porterhouse T-Bone?
Despite its size and the allure of getting two steaks in one, the porterhouse T-bone isn't always the top choice for Texas Roadhouse's discerning diners. Some patrons have reported that it lacks the juiciness and tenderness found in other cuts that are freshly prepared on-site. Due to its hefty size, getting an even cook on the porterhouse T-bone can be a tricky task.
If you're seeking a never-frozen, cooked-to-perfection steak, cuts like the hand-cut Dallas filet or bone-in ribeye might be better options. These steaks are prepared in-house daily, ensuring optimal freshness and flavor. When we ranked Texas Roadhouse steaks from worst to best, both of these cuts earned high praise. Other great steak choices from the chain include the New York strip, the steak kabob, and filet medallions.
Ultimately, the decision of whether to order the porterhouse T-Bone comes down to personal preference. If you're in the mood for a massive steak and don't mind the potential trade-offs, it could still be a worthy choice. However, for those prioritizing freshness and peak quality, exploring other cuts might lead to a more satisfying dining experience.