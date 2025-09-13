The One Texas Roadhouse Steak That Isn't Cut In-House

If you've ever strolled into a Texas Roadhouse, you've likely noticed the butcher's display — a showcase of fresh, hand-cut steaks ready to sizzle (and part of what makes Texas Roadhouse so good). This commitment to freshness is a hallmark of the chain, with each location employing an in-house butcher to prepare the steaks daily.

However, there's an exception to this rule. The porterhouse T-bone steak, a hefty 23-ounce cut combining both a tenderloin filet and a New York strip, is not prepared on-site. Due to its size and the need to cut through substantial bone, Texas Roadhouse locations lack the necessary equipment, such as a bone saw, to process this steak in-house. As a result, this steak arrives pre-cut and frozen from suppliers.

While this doesn't necessarily mean the porterhouse T-bone is of poor quality, it does differ from the other steaks on the menu in terms of freshness. The lack of in-house preparation and the use of frozen meat can affect the steak's texture and flavor, making it less appealing to some patrons.