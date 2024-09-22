Texas Roadhouse Sirloin Vs New York Strip: How Do They Compare?
The sirloin and New York strip are popular cuts of steak for a variety of reasons, but which is truly better? Having eaten plenty of steaks in my time, I had not yet had the satisfaction of savoring a New York strip. Having known in advance that this steak cut is a popular one, I was curious as to how it would compare against an inexpensive and not-so-tender cut like the sirloin.
Before sampling the Texas Roadhouse sirloin and New York strip, I went in with a neutral mind. If you've followed any of my previous posts, you likely know that I love Texas Roadhouse because I tend to receive high-quality meals there. Still, knowing that most people would probably defer to the New York strip over sirloin by default, I wanted to try each for myself to provide a realistic review and side-by-side comparison of the taste and texture of each.
So, how do the Texas Roadhouse sirloin and the New York strip compare? Stay tuned. I'm breaking down the pricing, texture, flavor, nutrition, and portion sizes for each, while also declaring my favorite cut (if there is one) between the two at the end. Let's get started.
What does the Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak come with?
Texas Roadhouse's sirloin steak comes with your choice of two sides and does not include a drink. There are many Texas Roadhouse sides available, including mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, macaroni and cheese, steamed vegetables, baked potato, salad, and more. Of course, this isn't my first rodeo when it comes to dining at Texas Roadhouse, and I definitely have my favorites when it comes to side dishes. This time around, I chose to pair my sirloin with fries and a salad, knowing that neither disappoints.
Regarding the size of the Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak, there are several options. While not center-cut, this sirloin does at least come in larger sizes than I've seen at other steakhouses. Outback Steakhouse, for example, only offers sirloin steak up to 11 ounces at the time of publication. The same is true of Logan's Roadhouse which features center-cut sirloin steaks at 6 ounces, 8 ounces, and again, 11 ounces. At Texas Roadhouse, choose from a 6, 8, 11, or — gasp — even a 16-ounce cut. For the sake of comparison, I ordered the 8-ounce sirloin for a fair comparison against the 8-ounce New York strip.
How much does Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak cost?
How much a Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak costs depends on what size you order. For a 6-ounce sirloin steak, you'll pay $13.99; for an 8-ounce, you'll pay $15.99; for an 11-ounce you'll pay $18.99; and for a 16-ounce, you'll pay $22.99.
The 16-ounce Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak is a great deal as the pricing is well below what it would be if you ordered two 8-ounce sirloins. I compared Texas Roadhouse's sirloin steak price to that of Outback Steakhouse, but it was difficult since Outback only offered center-cut sirloin at the time of publication. Still, even for a 6-ounce center-cut steak at Outback, you'd pay a whopping $16.79. For an 8-ounce center-cut sirloin, it'd be $19.79. Thus, if you have any question as to which is better between Texas Roadhouse vs Outback Steakhouse, there's your answer. At Texas Roadhouse, the value is great, and the steaks are just as good as Outback Steakhouse, if not better.
How healthy is the Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak?
The sirloin steak is a lean cut of meat which makes it an ideal choice for those looking to watch their fat and calorie intake. I did a little snooping and was able to pull the nutrition facts for the Texas Roadhouse sirloin from the Texas Roadhouse website. For an 8-ounce sirloin steak, expect to ingest 340 calories, 8 grams of fat, 3 grams of saturated fat, 0 grams of trans fat, 170 milligrams of cholesterol, 740 milligrams of sodium, 5 grams of carbs, and 61 grams of protein. Though I knew that the sirloin was a lean steak cut, I was still pleasantly surprised at how low the fat content was for this sirloin. For reference, a 12-ounce Fort Worth Ribeye from Texas Roadhouse contains 960 calories and 72 grams of fat. And while I know the Fort Worth ribeye is bigger than the Texas Roadhouse sirloin in this instance, even the biggest sirloin at 16 ounces offers fewer calories and fat at 670 and 16 grams, respectively.
Will this information pry me away from my ribeye? No, but it's good to know that the sirloin yields less fat for days when I'm in the mood for a leaner steak cut.
What should I expect when ordering Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak?
I grew up eating sirloin steak, and I've had some really good ones. Still, because sirloin is lean, cooking it over excessively high heat is one reason the steak turns out so chewy. And since sirloin is often hit or miss, especially when cooked medium-well to well done the way I like it, I approached this Texas Roadhouse steak with caution.
Sirloin steak comes from an area of the cow where the muscles are used often, which means this cut isn't known for exceptional tenderness. It also tends to be among the cheaper steak options on steakhouse menus, if not the cheapest, as is the case at Texas Roadhouse. Even so, it's worth noting that despite being an inexpensive cut, it is still hailed for its deliciously beefy savor.
Upon receiving my Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak, I must say that I was impressed. It had visible grill marks and appeared larger in terms of surface area than the New York strip, despite the fact that both steaks are 8 ounces. I tried to go into sampling this sirloin with an open mind, but still wasn't sure of what texture I'd encounter from this leaner cut of meat.
How does the Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak taste?
I'm not going to lie; the Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak is delicious. I was afraid to say that since most seem to defer to higher-end cuts like the New York strip. But if I'm honest, I'd pay $15.99 for this any day. The sirloin was full of beefy flavor and needed no steak sauce.
With that said, there are a few things I want to note concerning the Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak. The first is that despite the grill marks in the meat, there isn't a lot of charred flavor. I actually appreciate this, as it allows its distinct flavor to shine through. Also, as expected, the sirloin wasn't very tender, but it also wasn't tough and chewy. Instead, it had a nice firm bite, which I quite liked. Overall, the Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak is a great-tasting and affordable option for a steak dinner.
Also, in case you're curious about the sides it came with, both the fries and salad were very good. The fries were impeccably seasoned and featured a pleasantly fluffy center. The salads at Texas Roadhouse are my all-time favorite, and, as usual, this one was beautifully presented and tasted incredibly fresh, despite the fact that it was placed in a carryout container.
What does the Texas Roadhouse New York strip come with?
The Texas Roadhouse New York strip steak comes with your choice of two sides, just like the Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak. As previously mentioned, Texas Roadhouse has a variety of enticing options to pair with its steaks, and most don't require an upcharge. In fact, there's only one side dish in our area at the time of publication that does require an upcharge, and that's the macaroni and cheese. I opted to sample mashed potatoes and rice for this steak; an odd combination, I know, but you can blame my 4-year-old for that.
The Texas Roadhouse New York strip steak comes in an 8-ounce thick cut and the 12-ounce traditional cut. I wanted to go with the traditional cut just out of curiosity, but I went with the 8-ounce thick cut instead for a fairer comparison to the 8-ounce sirloin. I'd love to see and taste the difference between a New York strip traditional cut and thick cut, but for now, I'll leave that up to you.
I was also curious as to how the New York strip steak sizes offered at Texas Roadhouse compared to similar steakhouse chains. At Outback Steakhouse, a New York strip comes served in a huge 16-ounce portion, and also contains a bone. Logan's Roadhouse's strip comes in only one 12-ounce size at the time of publication. Thus, for a boneless New York strip, it seems that the sizes offered at Texas Roadhouse are fairly standard.
How much does the Texas Roadhouse New York strip steak cost?
How much a Texas Roadhouse New York strip steak will cost will depend on what size you order. At the time of publication, the 8-ounce thick cut steak costs $17.49, while the 12-ounce traditional cut costs $21.99. Like with the Texas Roadhouse sirloin, I like to compare steak prices across venues to see which steakhouses feature the best pricing. This time I scoped out prices at Logan's Roadhouse. The New York strip sold there comes in only one size, a 12-ounce steak, and costs $28.16. The cost includes your choice of two sides and no drink, which is the same way it is at Texas Roadhouse.
Of course, pricing is subject to fluctuation at both Texas Roadhouse and Logan's Roadhouse, depending on where you live, but Texas Roadhouse reigns supreme when it comes to affordability. And though I haven't eaten at a Logan's Roadhouse in a very long time, when deciding which is better between Logan's Roadhouse vs Texas Roadhouse, Texas Roadhouse wins out when it comes to pricing and overall quality.
How healthy is the Texas Roadhouse New York strip steak?
The Texas Roadhouse New York Strip Steak has 420 calories, 22 grams of fat, 9 grams of saturated fat, 1 ½ grams of trans fat, 335 milligrams of cholesterol, 660 milligrams of sodium, fewer than 1 gram of carbs, and 57 grams of protein. Comparing the Texas Roadhouse sirloin to the New York strip, the New York strip is clearly the fattier and more caloric choice. It also has a great deal of cholesterol; while the cholesterol in the sirloin steak makes up for 57% of your daily value, the cholesterol in this New York strip makes up 112% of your daily value.
Still, when compared to the 12-ounce Fort Worth ribeye from Texas Roadhouse that I mentioned earlier, the New York strip proves to be a lower fat and lower calorie option. And this is true even when looking at the nutritional information for a 12-ounce New York strip; it contains only 33 grams of fat and 640 calories compared to the ribeye's 72 grams of fat and 960 calories.
All in all, while New York strip is indeed a popular steak cut, those who are looking to lower their cholesterol levels may wish to avoid eating the Texas Roadhouse New York strip steak too frequently. Still, the New York strip remains a reasonable pick for a healthier steak cut; though not as low in fat and calories as the sirloin, it still isn't the worst when compared to other steaks.
What should I expect when ordering Texas Roadhouse New York strip steak?
I had really high hopes for the Texas Roadhouse New York strip. As much as I love steak, I don't ever remember sampling this particular cut. Even so, I know now that New York strip steaks are one of the most coveted steaks around. They're known for beefy tenderness and make great steaks to cook for a special occasion. As such, I found this opportunity a prime chance to savor something new.
Upon receiving the Texas Roadhouse New York strip, the appearance of the meat struck me. It looked super thick, as promised; almost like a larger-sized filet mignon (which might just be one of the most overrated cuts of beef, by the way). The other thing that was noticeably different was the amount of char it had on it — the grill marks were out of control. They were thick and dark and took up the entire surface of the steak. And while the Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak also featured grill marks, they weren't nearly as prominent.
How does the New York strip from Texas Roadhouse taste?
After sinking my teeth into the Texas Roadhouse New York strip, the first thought that came to mind was, "Wow, this is incredibly tender!" Having never tried the New York strip steak before, I was in love with its texture. My teeth cut straight through the meat with almost no effort. The mouthfeel was so amazing I knew I'd order this steak cut again in a heartbeat.
As far as how the Texas Roadhouse New York strip steak tastes, expect to get a mouthful of smoky flavor. So much so that it almost turned me off a bit. Now, don't get me wrong –- I love grilled, smoky meat. Still, that charred essence was a bit overpowering, and though the meat wasn't burnt, it was almost as though all I could taste was the char, which I didn't care for.
Am I saying the New York strip from Texas Roadhouse isn't worth ordering? Not even close. This is a delicious, well-executed cut of meat, especially if you love char-grilled flavor. As for me, I'd prefer to taste more of the beef itself. Nevertheless, I'd totally order the New York strip from Texas Roadhouse again, even if for the texture alone. It's really that tender, and the smokiness, though a bit overpowering, isn't a deal breaker for me.
How does the Texas Roadhouse sirloin compare to the Texas Roadhouse New York strip?
The Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak and New York strip are nothing alike, and there was something about each steak that I liked and disliked. The sirloin, for example, was full of flavor. It wasn't tough or chewy but did have a firm bite to it that I found pleasing. The New York strip, on the other hand, was full of charred, smoky flavor and was the tenderest steak cut I've ever had the pleasure of eating. Still, as mentioned before, the New York strip featured so much char, in fact, that its flavor was almost disagreeable — almost.
Both the Texas Roadhouse sirloin and New York strip are of great value. Compared to other restaurants, Texas Roadhouse seems to strike the balance between quality and affordability quite well. Considering the flavor and texture of the steaks I received, in addition to the delicious, made-from-scratch sides, I felt that both meals were a bargain for the price paid.
The Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak and New York strip were enjoyable in almost every aspect. I'd highly recommend both, but which steak you choose might come down to what kind of steak you're in the mood for.
Methodology
When comparing the Texas Roadhouse sirloin and New York strip, several factors were taken into consideration, including the price, taste, texture, size, and overall quality of the steaks. When possible, I compared the steaks to other steakhouse restaurants for a better idea of which was the best value comparatively. Both the Texas Roadhouse sirloin steak and the Texas Roadhouse New York strip were ordered the same size, with each being an 8-ounce cut. Please note that the New York strip was specifically labeled as "thick cut;" this could not be avoided since the traditional cut was unavailable in the 8-ounce size.
Both of the Texas Roadhouse steaks mentioned within this post were sampled via carryout, so the texture and presentation may differ from what you might experience when dining in. As always, prices and availability are subject to change over time and may vary between Texas Roadhouse locations.