Texas Roadhouse Sirloin Vs New York Strip: How Do They Compare?

The sirloin and New York strip are popular cuts of steak for a variety of reasons, but which is truly better? Having eaten plenty of steaks in my time, I had not yet had the satisfaction of savoring a New York strip. Having known in advance that this steak cut is a popular one, I was curious as to how it would compare against an inexpensive and not-so-tender cut like the sirloin.

Before sampling the Texas Roadhouse sirloin and New York strip, I went in with a neutral mind. If you've followed any of my previous posts, you likely know that I love Texas Roadhouse because I tend to receive high-quality meals there. Still, knowing that most people would probably defer to the New York strip over sirloin by default, I wanted to try each for myself to provide a realistic review and side-by-side comparison of the taste and texture of each.

So, how do the Texas Roadhouse sirloin and the New York strip compare? Stay tuned. I'm breaking down the pricing, texture, flavor, nutrition, and portion sizes for each, while also declaring my favorite cut (if there is one) between the two at the end. Let's get started.