What Happened To Crazy Burger After Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Gordon Ramsay headed to the Narragansett, Rhode Island, restaurant Crazy Burger Cafe and Juice Bar for an episode of his Fox reality TV show, "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service." Filming occurred in April 2025, and the episode is set to air on September 10. The infamously short-tempered Ramsay stopped by the New England eatery to rehabilitate it after secretly monitoring its activities. Hiding sounds like a tall task for such an influential celebrity chef. However, this series uses surveillance equipment and insiders at the restaurants to help keep things covert. In the case of Crazy Burger, the owner and staff reportedly believed they were involved with a show called "Restaurant Refresh" that would make changes to the menu and decor. Later, they learned the whole truth.

Time will tell whether Ramsay ultimately failed to get the desired results, but the burger joint is still standing months after filming the episode. It boasts an eclectic menu featuring dishes such as stuffed spinach crepes, Cajun-spiced burgers, vegan burgers, sweet risotto-corn fritters, and mahi-mahi taco burgers. Photos posted on review sites indicate that the restaurant has an outdoor patio, string lights decorating the ceiling, and a fun sign on the awning that looks hand-drawn. (Or at least it used to have all those things.) How might it have changed since filming?

In June, a customer claimed on Yelp that the cafe's interior was greatly modified. "Got to visit Crazy Burger for the 2025 Rhode Island Food Fights Big Burger Blowout," they wrote. "I was there a few weeks after Gordon Ramsay showed up. Only a few big changes are noticeable to the customer. The table layout is completely changed inside, and the sides are now a la carte. The burger was solid, and the corn fritters were incredible."