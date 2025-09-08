What Happened To Crazy Burger After Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service
Gordon Ramsay headed to the Narragansett, Rhode Island, restaurant Crazy Burger Cafe and Juice Bar for an episode of his Fox reality TV show, "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service." Filming occurred in April 2025, and the episode is set to air on September 10. The infamously short-tempered Ramsay stopped by the New England eatery to rehabilitate it after secretly monitoring its activities. Hiding sounds like a tall task for such an influential celebrity chef. However, this series uses surveillance equipment and insiders at the restaurants to help keep things covert. In the case of Crazy Burger, the owner and staff reportedly believed they were involved with a show called "Restaurant Refresh" that would make changes to the menu and decor. Later, they learned the whole truth.
Time will tell whether Ramsay ultimately failed to get the desired results, but the burger joint is still standing months after filming the episode. It boasts an eclectic menu featuring dishes such as stuffed spinach crepes, Cajun-spiced burgers, vegan burgers, sweet risotto-corn fritters, and mahi-mahi taco burgers. Photos posted on review sites indicate that the restaurant has an outdoor patio, string lights decorating the ceiling, and a fun sign on the awning that looks hand-drawn. (Or at least it used to have all those things.) How might it have changed since filming?
In June, a customer claimed on Yelp that the cafe's interior was greatly modified. "Got to visit Crazy Burger for the 2025 Rhode Island Food Fights Big Burger Blowout," they wrote. "I was there a few weeks after Gordon Ramsay showed up. Only a few big changes are noticeable to the customer. The table layout is completely changed inside, and the sides are now a la carte. The burger was solid, and the corn fritters were incredible."
Do customers actually like Crazy Burger after Gordon Ramsay's visit?
Crazy Burger Cafe may have gotten the Gordon Ramsay treatment, but not everyone is happy with the revamp. According to several Yelp reviews, the food wasn't up to par even after the chef's visit. "DO NOT GO TO THIS PLACE UNLESS YOU WANT TO BE SAD," wrote one person. Part of that sadness stemmed from receiving a wet burger and soggy fries. A different individual not only found the food lacking but also alleged, "The dining room was filthy, and for some reason the decor changed into something very tacky." Even a fan of the food wasn't happy with all the changes. The reviewer praised the vegan menu options but missed the old decor: "I wish they would bring that back, it looks sterile now and it lost its charm."
While the changes might not suit everyone, it sounds like the show may have benefited the restaurant in some ways. This past June, Crazy Burger owner Michael Maxon told the Providence Journal that a producer said he could discuss his time on the show but had to withhold details. Maxon explained that it was a positive experience. "We got busted on some stuff, but we learned some good lessons," he noted. "One of those lessons was that we needed to offer less" on the menu.