Does Chick-Fil-A Use Real Eggs?

Chick-fil-A has garnered a loyal following with the help of two simple principles: fast, friendly service and fresh ingredients. Not only does it serve hand-breaded, hormone free chicken breast meat, but its biscuits are handmade, and baked in-house, daily. The chain also embraces offerings like fresh-squeezed lemonade and fruit cups.

However, this franchise still falls under the umbrella of fast food, which — as the name implies — means customers will likely expect quick and efficient service. With speed being an important factor in addition to quality, it seems highly unlikely that a chain could make everything 100% fresh all day, every single day. Corners might need to be cut, so fans of Chick-fil-A's breakfast items may wonder whether the fast food chain doesn't serve real whole eggs.

The good news is that Chick-fil-A uses real eggs. However, it seems that both the whole eggs and whites the restaurant uses are fortified with additional fats, various flavorings, colorants, and stabilizers. This seems to indicate that the eggs aren't made fresh with every order, but rather mixed with preservatives so they can be made ahead and added to dishes assembly-line style to provide the fastest service.