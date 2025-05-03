Think Twice Before Ordering This Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Item
Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu debuted all the way back in 2004, and customers could initially choose from items like breakfast burritos, fruit cups, and mini-chicken sandwiches. Since then, the chicken chain's breakfast menu has expanded in both popularity and selection, as diners can now enjoy spicy chicken biscuits, hash brown bowls, and berry parfaits, in addition to a host of other items. We love a good fast food breakfast, and Chick-fil-A is one of the chains to implement it most successfully, but there was one item in our worst-to-best ranking of Chick-fil-A's breakfast items that left us distinctly disappointed.
While its health attributes can't be denied, the restaurant's Egg White Grill left a poor impression on our reviewer, who was not a fan of the breakfast sandwich's overly moist nature. "The scrambled egg whites released so much liquid into the English muffin that it became soggy," he explained. He went on to highlight the lack of flavor in the eggs, save for hints of sulfur-tinged unpleasantness, which can sometimes occur when eggs are overcooked. While the grilled chicken breast benefited from the addition of citrus marinade and seasoning, both the meat and the accompanying cheese got lost in the egginess of the item. A Mashed poll involving 614 participants also dubbed the Egg White Grill the worst Chick-fil-A breakfast food, with the controversial item receiving 43% of the vote.
Egg whites aren't all they're cracked up to be
With 300 calories, 8 grams of fat, and 27 grams of protein, Chick-fil-A's Egg White Grill makes for a healthy breakfast, despite the numerous complaints we have regarding the sandwich's quality. However, egg whites aren't necessarily the health bomb that many people make them out to be. While egg whites are an excellent source of protein, they lack the other important vitamins and minerals that one would get by eating an entire egg.
As our reviewer noted, Chick-fil-A's Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Muffin is relatively close in terms of nutrition, as it has 300 calories, 13 grams of fat, and 16 grams of protein. While not as wholesome as the Egg White Grill, this classic breakfast dish is a much stronger contender where flavor is concerned, mostly due to the quality of the chain's bacon, which "brings a ton of smoke flavor and porkiness to anything it's used in." And if you're dead set on ordering the Egg White Grill for its nutritional benefits, adding strawberry jam to the breakfast sandwich can majorly improve the flavor.