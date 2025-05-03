Think Twice Before Ordering This Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Item

Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu debuted all the way back in 2004, and customers could initially choose from items like breakfast burritos, fruit cups, and mini-chicken sandwiches. Since then, the chicken chain's breakfast menu has expanded in both popularity and selection, as diners can now enjoy spicy chicken biscuits, hash brown bowls, and berry parfaits, in addition to a host of other items. We love a good fast food breakfast, and Chick-fil-A is one of the chains to implement it most successfully, but there was one item in our worst-to-best ranking of Chick-fil-A's breakfast items that left us distinctly disappointed.

While its health attributes can't be denied, the restaurant's Egg White Grill left a poor impression on our reviewer, who was not a fan of the breakfast sandwich's overly moist nature. "The scrambled egg whites released so much liquid into the English muffin that it became soggy," he explained. He went on to highlight the lack of flavor in the eggs, save for hints of sulfur-tinged unpleasantness, which can sometimes occur when eggs are overcooked. While the grilled chicken breast benefited from the addition of citrus marinade and seasoning, both the meat and the accompanying cheese got lost in the egginess of the item. A Mashed poll involving 614 participants also dubbed the Egg White Grill the worst Chick-fil-A breakfast food, with the controversial item receiving 43% of the vote.

