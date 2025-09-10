The Best Fall Foods At Sam's Club In 2025
For folks with Sam's Club memberships, it may feel like the holidays all year 'round, thanks to the store's regular release of satisfying seasonal products. So far, many of the best new foods Sam's Club dropped in 2025 have focused on summer's warmer weather. However, with the arrival of autumn comes a seductive selection of treats from Sam's Club private brand, Member's Mark. In our lengthy list of fall indulgences from the warehouse giant, you'll find goodies both new and old to delight the spooky season senses.
If you're looking for something to add to the dessert table, there are plenty of seasonal sweet treats coming out of the bakery. Those hosting Oktoberfest events at their homes will find a snack or two worth prosting to as well. There are a few nods to soup season, a couple things the kids will love, and (not to be forgotten) a sweet taste of summer preserved by nature.
Halloween Fruit Snacks Variety Pack
Nothing says Halloween like a snack-sized treat. With Member's Mark Halloween Fruit Snacks, featuring 100 mini pouches per box, you can add creepy fun to lunch pails all spooky season long or stock up and hand them out to trick or treaters. The tasty snack comes in an assortment of flavors including, Cherry, Strawberry, Grape, Fruit Punch, and Orange — each of which provide the snacker with 60% of the vitamin C they need for the day. Snag a box while supplies last for $10.78.
Cinnamon Honey Butter
As the leaves change and the temperatures drops, who doesn't enjoy a hot cup of coffee and some cinnamony, carby goodness. Whether your like yours in the style of pancakes, waffles, toast, or muffins, let Member's Mark Cinnamon Honey Butter take care of the cinnamon part. Made with real butter and no seed oils, it feels good to start your morning off with natural ingredients — especially at $6.44. If you really want to kick that rustic vibe up a notch, try it on a slice of our easy no knead bread.
Sourdough bread bowls
What is soup season without bread bowls? If you have our 12 best soup recipes for the fall lined up, these sour dough bread bowls are the perfect accompaniment. Crispy on the outside and chewy and tangy on the inside, they also make an excellent dip container that is sure to impress guests. Baked fresh daily, you can grab yours fresh from the oven or keep a few stored in the freezer to warm up later. Each bowl sells for $3.98.
Sweet Dough Pre Baked Cafe Pretzels
Celebrate Oktoberfest in true German style with a party-sized box of Sweet Dough Pre Baked Cafe Pretzels. The frozen pretzels only need to be warmed and dressed with your choice of cinnamon sugar or salt (you'll get packets of both) before you enjoy them with an ice-cold, pumpkin-flavored lager. With a 60-count box for $64.96, go ahead and call your friends and tell them weissbier is on you this year.
Autumn Squash Soup
If you're looking for a hearty soup to fill your bread bowl but haven't got all afternoon to simmer, grab a 2-pack of Autumn Squash Soup for $9.86. Made with pureed pumpkin and butternut squash and flavored with cinnamon, allspice, apple juice, and brown sugar, it has everything your tastebuds love about fall in a smooth and creamy bite. Pop it in the microwave for 6 to 7 minutes and top it with pumpkin and pomegranate seeds for some added texture and sweetness.
Honeycrisp Apple Lattice Pie
If you, too, are on a mission to try every piece of apple pie you can (for research purposes) we'd be remiss not to tell you about this one coming out of Sam's Club bakery. Made fresh in-house every day, the latticework masterpiece is an American Pie Council 2024 Blue Ribbon Winner for Pete's sake! Sweet, tangy, buttery, and flaky, it's a classic dessert that hits all the notes. Don't miss it– for $10.98– this pie season.
Pumpkin Pie Spice Seasoning blend
For some, fall is about packing in as much pumpkin-spice-flavored stuff as humanly possible. This is easy with Pumpkin Pie Spice Seasoning blend from Sam's Clubs. It has all the usual suspects, with spices like cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, making it the perfect mixture for simple syrup (pumpkin coffee anyone?), cinnamon toast with a sprinkle of fall flavor, or on your soft and chewy pumpkin cookie recipe. Grab a 5.6 ounce container for $5.98.
Jalapeno and Cheddar Smoked Sausages
Speaking of Oktoberfest, your celebration is going to need a little more than just pretzels and beer. Thank goodness, that's exactly what wurst is for! Made with pork, cheddar cheese and jalapenos, these links are rich and hearty with a bit of heat to warm you up as the weather cools off. With 12 sausages for $11.98, you can put them on buns with grilled onions and peppers or slice them up and add them to your best Cajun pasta dish.
Wildflower Honey
Warm weather may be on its way out for the year, but you can get your wildflower fix all winter long with Wildflower Pure Premium Honey. Use it to warm up your morning matcha, drizzle it on a goat cheese flatbread, or give your cold-weather sauces a sweet kiss of summer. Stock up for the season with a 48 ounce bottle for $7.98.
Pumpkin Spice Cake Pops
'Tis the season to party, and that means coming up with new potluck dishes that will impress everyone. When you haven't got time for all that racket, grab these Pumpkin Spice Cake Pops from Sam's Club. Made of sugar and spice and everything nice, these sweet little suckers are dipped in festive orange and white chocolate and (the best part), they're ready to serve. A 24-pack of cake pops will run you $18.98, so run! A ghoul is chasing you! Just kidding. But they are only available for a limited time.
Fall Cutout Cookies
If you're looking for something guests can feast on (and feast their eyes on), look no further than Fall Cutout Cookies. Crafted in the gorgeous fiery palette of fall, these soft cookies with a crispy dipped outside are the perfect addition to any seasonal table. For $10.98 you'll score 15 cookies shaped like pumpkins, leaves, and candy corn (and probably the title of "best snack bringer", too). Like many of the baked goods coming out of Sam's Club Bakery, the cookies — available for a limited time this fall — are made fresh daily.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake Roll
If a Swiss roll and a cinnamon roll had a baby, it would surely look and taste like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake Roll from the bakery at Sam's Club. Layers of pumpkin spice cake and sweet and tangy cream cheese icing are swirled together in this neat little package. The $8.97 treat can fill the hungry bellies of 11, but you're probably just going to want to keep it on the kitchen counter with a knife in the box. You know the drill.
Pecan Pie
There's nothing better to eat with a hot cup of coffee by a cozy fire than a warm slice of pecan pie. Sure, you could whip out your melt-in-your-mouth pecan pie recipe — or you could let the Sam's Club bakery do its thing! The sweet, salty, and gooey pie is the perfect ending to a dinner shared with friends. Thankfully, it serves up to 12 people. Grab one this season for $12.98.