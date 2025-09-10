The Best Fall Foods At Sam's Club In 2025

For folks with Sam's Club memberships, it may feel like the holidays all year 'round, thanks to the store's regular release of satisfying seasonal products. So far, many of the best new foods Sam's Club dropped in 2025 have focused on summer's warmer weather. However, with the arrival of autumn comes a seductive selection of treats from Sam's Club private brand, Member's Mark. In our lengthy list of fall indulgences from the warehouse giant, you'll find goodies both new and old to delight the spooky season senses.

If you're looking for something to add to the dessert table, there are plenty of seasonal sweet treats coming out of the bakery. Those hosting Oktoberfest events at their homes will find a snack or two worth prosting to as well. There are a few nods to soup season, a couple things the kids will love, and (not to be forgotten) a sweet taste of summer preserved by nature.