The Best New Foods Sam's Club Has Dropped In 2025
Part of the fun of shopping at Sam's Club is knowing there's always something new and exciting waiting to be found. So far, 2025 has been a banner year for new food releases, with specialty offerings from the ever-expanding Member's Mark label throwing out a host of products to lure shoppers through the maze of warehouse discoveries. Even if you have a preferred path that you follow, it's worth deviating from the norm to pick up hidden treasures that could become your new favorite picks. Of all the changes coming for Sam's Club in 2025, new adds to the food aisles are by far the most enticing.
Customers who made the discoveries early were quick to hop online and blast about how fantastic Sam's Club's new items are. The excited buzz was worthy of a round up to collect all the best new items of the year in one place, like a catalog of enticing tidbits to add to your shopping list. With a hodgepodge of pantry staples, tempting treats, and fun splurges to make summer a more delicious season, the truth is that Sam's Club has come through to refresh your pleasure cruise through the aisles and fill your cart with some fantastic food finds.
Member's Mark Yogurt Covered Raspberries
When your cravings for candy call you in a more natural direction than the usual gummy bears and chocolate bars, you can toss the bag of Member's Mark Yogurt Covered Raspberries in to your cart and give them a try instead. This February find offers a tongue-tingling mix of freeze-dried raspberries robed in a thick shell of yogurt coating, a twist on the familiar candy-coated fruit format with a core that's crunchy instead of chewy. Dip in and grab a few on your way through the kitchen or load up your candy dish with a pile of sweet nuggets that combine beautifully with dark chocolate chips and almonds for an upscale homemade trail mix.
Check out the listing on the Sam's Club website and you'll be dazzled by the 4.6-star average and over 330 total ratings from customers who jumped in on this prized purchase. Instagram food finders Sam's Club Food Review bestowed a 9.5 out of 10 for the $10.00 bag, calling out the flowery pink hue and various sizes and shapes of the pieces. The tap dance between tart and sweet make every bite an exciting prospect in a purchase that calls for a dedicated Sam's trip.
Member's Mark Tex Mex Style Chicken Burger
Summer cookout season can always use a punch of extra flavor, and thanks to Member's Mark Tex-Mex Style Chicken Burgers, you can grill an alternative patty that dials up the heat with a blast of gourmet flavor. The 10-count pack means you'll have plenty for get-togethers with your fellow food adventurers or a steady supply for lunches and suppers throughout the week. These seasoned poultry patties hit the market in April to christen the warm-weather cookout season; a fun Southwestern addition to your usual spread. Imagine topping your limited-time chicken burger with a mound of salsa and a slice of pepper Jack and see if your summer plans don't get a whole lot more enjoyable.
More than 240 ratings calculate to a 4.2-star average — a sure sign that Sam's shoppers are digging the Tex-Mex magic. One Redditor posted an eye-popping photo of the super stack-up they created using the burgers, brioche buns, and Hatch chile sauce. It's a menu-worthy invention that puts the patties to their best use. Instagrammer Sam's Club Food Review was equally impressed with the flavor and quality of the individually-wrapped disks. If you find them hanging around in the refrigerated section of your Sam's Club, grab a pack and put them to the test.
Member's Mark Cherry Limeade
You'll need something refreshing to sip on this summer, something sweet and juicy that takes you back to a simpler time when sitting on a porch swing was the only thing on your to-do list. Member's Mark Cherry Limeade, a deluxe limited time pick that appeared in March, is on the scene to help you set the stage for sweet relaxation no matter when you get a moment to break away. A two-pack will set you back about $5.00, giving you one bottle to chill in the fridge and another to stash in the pantry for later. Fans of tangy and sweet punch-like beverages should set a reminder to seek out this clever Sam's Club glass-filler.
Instagram account Sam's Club Lovers posted a clip of the succulent drink in the wild, making it challenging for anyone following to resist the draw of the pale pink potion. The 318 ratings with a 4.1-star average corroborate the food influencer's suspicion that folks are ready for a dynamic twist on the usual lemonade offerings. Considering the drink mixer vibe the recipe sends out, you could easily add your favorite liquor to the glass to conjure up a more enthusiastic summer spirit. But you're bound to love it even if you drink it as-is.
Member's Mark Jumbo Gourmet Chocolate Chip and Chunk Cookie Dough
Home bakers in search of a premium alternative to batter made from scratch can get the jump on the dessert game with Member's Mark Jumbo Gourmet Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookie Dough worked into their baking plans. This is no sample pack, either; even with the super-sized goodies promised in the name, you get a cookie jar-filling 48 cookies for around $11.00. That divides out to just about .23 per piece, an undeniable bargain and a stockpile of doughy nuggets that let you dole out the goodness whenever you feel a tickle in your sweet tooth.
You'll find cinematic clips on Instagram that show the actual size of the dough before and after baking, as well as 10-out-of-10 reviews that call out the safe-to-eat-raw nature of the chocolate chip-studded mounds — a fun bonus! Though they showed up in April as a limited-time product, you may still stumble upon a box at the Sam's location in your area. Act quickly if you do; the 4.4-star rating average is an endorsement that's sure to draw shoppers in droves until supplies dwindle.
Member's Mark Salsa Con Queso with Savory Beef Crumbles
Spruce up your party table with a jar of Member's Mark Salsa Con Queso with Savory Beef Crumbles and save yourself a ton of time in trouble in the kitchen. This sublime creation combines the best elements of the nacho concept into a single concoction with considerable kick. It's a perfect choice for giving your poolside guests something special to dip the chips in as well as a great option for dressing up your burritos, enchiladas and tacos. And if you happen to prefer dipping vegetable sticks into it for a more sensible snack? Well, that's fine too.
More than 130 ratings net this creamy-spicy dip a premium 4.3-star average, with reviewers giving tips for using it as a French fry sauce and a pretzel topping. Others appreciate the balanced flavor with limited spice, making it a great try for a range of palates. For anyone hoping to improve the variety of the dips and sauces in their backyard barbecue plans, it's one of the best items at Sam's Club for the job. And it's under $8.00 for 27 ounces, which means you can make your queso go a long way.
Member's Mark Caramel Cookie Clusters
For a limited time, Member's Mark introduced Caramel Cookie Clusters into its prepared snack section, giving shoppers with curious taste buds a chance to live out their wildest candy fantasies. An extension of the existing cookie clusters catalog, these gooey patties introduce a layer of rich kettle-cooked chocolate caramel into the equation. With a cluster of Oreo-like sandwich cookie nuggets at its heart and a sheath of rich milk chocolate locking everything into place, it's one of the sweetest finds of any season, though a May release means it's likely to be gone before the summer sun sets. Luckily, a bag of 36 patties will only set you back $11.00 or so, which means you can keep your shopping dollars working in your favor while snapping up some incredible confections.
A whopping 552 ratings garner these packaged delights a sharp 4.7-star average, which means customers have already discovered how amazing Caramel Cookie Clusters are. If you're wondering how the taste of so many mind-blowing layers translates, one reviewer was thoughtful enough to label them as Twix-like. Others note the addictive taste and texture and make it difficult not to rush to a Sam's Club to see if the clock is still ticking on the limited-time-only offer. Fingers crossed they last into summer.
Member's Mark Vegetable Potstickers
Don't sleep on Member's Mark vegetable potstickers, a limited-time release destined to give your homebased Asian dining a pop of plant-based flavor. Carrots and cabbage share space with mushrooms, spinach, and water chestnuts, all twisted up in pressed wrappers that keep the tasty fillings in their place. Each $11.00-ish bag contains 60 dumplings, which will fill the platters of a cocktail party for your favorite foodies or keep guests at your kids' summer sleepover more than satisfied on the snacking front.
How much do customers love these pre-made dumplings? More than 100 ratings averaging 4.6 stars suggests shoppers may be doing cartwheels in the aisles when they find a bag or two. High praise for taste, texture, and easy prep is plentiful among the reviews, though patrons do call out the lack of an accompanying sauce in the box. That small misstep aside, anyone searching the cold storage section for the best prepared meals at Sam's Club, could do much worse than these. With a little rice and some soy or teriyaki sauce, these dumplings could easily be the start of a fun-filled dim sum evening or a participant in a small-bite set-up that combines a variety of international bar foods into a global menu.
Member's Mark Swedish Meatballs
IKEA's cafeteria has nothing on Member's Mark Swedish Meatballs, a bag of tangy small bites that bring the Nordic flavor to your home table without requiring a trip to the home decor superstore. Instead, just a visit to your neighborhood Sam's Club will get you all set up for Smörgåsbord juicy meatballs ready for topping rice, pasta, or even a cheese pizza to make your weekly dinners an international affair. Sour cream, onion, molasses, and burgundy wine feature in a sumptuous sauce that makes these mini beef spheres a luscious luxury, priced at just about $11.00. They cook up in six minutes, which makes them a quick fix for lunch or supper, too.
With a 3.3-star average across more than 650 reviews, these meatballs have rounded up a solid start at Sam's Club stardom. Customers were delighted with the flavor and the tender texture. For the curious pre-shopper, videos on Instagram show the silky sauce and how well it covers the meatballs to dispel the mystery and inspire diners to use this box to top noodles or rice. Whether you're buying for your family or looking for the best Sam's club purchases while shopping as a solo eater, this box won't disappoint. You don't even need to shop for self-assembled furniture to enjoy them. They're a limited-time purchase, so get them while they're hot (or cold, as the case may be).
Member's Mark Original Grass Fed Beef Sticks
Snacking on the run can be tricky business if you don't have the right stuff to keep your energy level high and your appetite satisfied. Member's Mark Original Grass Fed Beef Stick take the guesswork out of enjoying top notch noshes that are ready to go at a moment's notice. At $12.00 for 12, you can snap into this Slim Jim stand-in for less than the brand-name sticks. It's a prospect that would make you a smart snacker and a savvy shopper who leaves Sam's with cash in their pockets and meat treats in their cart. Who doesn't love grabbing the best beef jerky on the block for less money?
With a 4.4-star average crossing over 660 reviews, these perky jerky snacks are gaining a fervent following of customers who appreciate the touch of spice and adore the fact that they're priced lower than Chomps. They also call out the higher quality ingredients and the considerable protein content: 9 grams for every 90-calorie stick. For jerky connoisseurs seeking a healthier beef-based purchase, a new favorite with a favorable price just might have emerged from the wilds of the Sam's Club snack section.
Member's Mark Dill Pickle Chips
It may seem like an obvious product to introduce prior to 2025, but somehow Member's Mark Dill Pickle Chips have become a tangy sensation hitting shelves for the first time in April. The 81-ounce jar holds more than 120 deliciously tart slices you can chop up for salads, pile on sandwiches and burgers, or turn into relish, depending on your level of kitchen ambition. At around $6.00, you get plenty of pickles for the price — more than double what you'd get in two jars of the national brands. Imagine all the meals you could add zing two with a single purchase!
132 reviews have garnered these ribbed pickle slices a 4.7-star average rating, a great sign that this could become a permanent member of the Member's Mark portfolio. Instagrammers go all out with ratings of 9.5 out of 10, noting the variety of slice sizes in the mix. And if pickle slices have the power to become the new favorite of Reddit users and instigate a whole thread, you know Sam's Club has something special on its 2025 roster.
Member's Mark Spring Fruity Snacks
Springtime saw the introduction of Member's Mark Spring Fruity Snacks, a special seasonal version of the chain's usual fruit snacks that celebrate the change of season. With springtime shapes including butterflies, flowers, chicks, and bunnies, these tidy packets are bursting with juicy fruit flavors. A box with 100 packets inside that rings up right around the $11.00 mark lets you fill lunch bags, picnic baskets, and vacation snack packs with sweet, chewy surprises adults will love as much as kids (yes, adults eat fruit snacks, too). The most encouraging part of this package is the lack of artificial dyes in the recipe; substances like carrot and blueberry juice provide the rich hues instead, a feel-good aspect overlooked by most other fruit snack brands.
If consumer praise counts in your shopping world, the 4.7-star average against more than 120 ratings held by these fruit snacks provide an endorsement worth heeding. This mindful twist is noteworthy enough to get a call-out from Facebook users eager to share their dye-free finds with fellow shoppers. Customers are kind enough to rank them higher than Haribo gummies, which is high praise indeed in the world of chewy treats. Fruit snack fans should spring into their local Sam's Club before stock is depleted until next spring's crop.
How I chose these items
Food fans and news outlets keep a careful eye on new releases coming from Sam's Club every month, which makes it easy to peruse the goods and pick the ones that make the best impact. I did some searching and found a ton of great products, a mix of grocery and general merchandise. I weeded out the dishes and towels to find a tidy selection of bagged and boxed bits and bobs that sounded like good eating for the Sam's Club shopper in search of new flavors. Selections like Tex-Mex Chicken Burgers turned out to be innovations among the usual selections from the Member's Mark label, while others like Caramel Cookie Crumbles and Spring Fruity Snacks end up as expansions of existing product collections.
Once I had a grasp of the new releases happening between January and May, I glanced at the reviews and ratings offered by customers who have jumped in to try the items as soon as they hit. I could easily compile the products with the most favorable word and make my choices based on the ones that sounded like the most probable purchases I would make personally. In fact, I have a few of these bad boys on my shopping list, just raring to go for my next warehouse run. Caramel Cookie Clusters: Consider yourself warned.