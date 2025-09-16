This BBQ Restaurant Started As A Concession Stand. Now It May Be The Best In New York

Southern barbecue might be the best-known version of this popular cuisine, but it's not the only type you can find in the U.S. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que blends spicy Southern influences with a New York flair for a restaurant that is all about the grill. The chain has six locations around the Empire State, and was originally a concession stand when John Stage founded it in 1983. The eatery has locations in Brooklyn, Harlem, Syracuse, Troy, Rochester, and Buffalo (soon to be Hamburg). Originally, the kiosk was used as a stopover spot, mostly for bikers across the state.

New Yorkers flock to the meaty bistro that is considered one of the best BBQ restaurants in the States. Over time, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que established itself as a sit-down restaurant and a blues music venue. In 2009, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que was voted the best barbecue in the United States, according to a poll done by ABC's "Good Morning America." The eatery has also been a mainstay at the New York State Fair, where they distribute tasty BBQ dishes to the hungry crowds. However, they parted ways with the event in 2019.