This BBQ Restaurant Started As A Concession Stand. Now It May Be The Best In New York
Southern barbecue might be the best-known version of this popular cuisine, but it's not the only type you can find in the U.S. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que blends spicy Southern influences with a New York flair for a restaurant that is all about the grill. The chain has six locations around the Empire State, and was originally a concession stand when John Stage founded it in 1983. The eatery has locations in Brooklyn, Harlem, Syracuse, Troy, Rochester, and Buffalo (soon to be Hamburg). Originally, the kiosk was used as a stopover spot, mostly for bikers across the state.
New Yorkers flock to the meaty bistro that is considered one of the best BBQ restaurants in the States. Over time, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que established itself as a sit-down restaurant and a blues music venue. In 2009, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que was voted the best barbecue in the United States, according to a poll done by ABC's "Good Morning America." The eatery has also been a mainstay at the New York State Fair, where they distribute tasty BBQ dishes to the hungry crowds. However, they parted ways with the event in 2019.
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que's wild origins
Over 40 years ago, Stage and two friends decided to open up a little shack where bikers could grab good food during their travels. Many of Stage's early customers were attending the Harley Rendezvous Classic, an annual three-day event near Albany, New York, that gathers motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country. Stage named the stand after his business partner, Dino, and out of admiration for the Hank Williams Jr. song, "Dinosaur." From 1983 until 1988, he took the concession stand on the road, serving his soon-to-be-famed BBQ around the Northeast at festivals and other events.
In 1988, Stage took his operation to the next level by setting up a permanent Syracuse location and turning it into a grab-and-go spot for lunch and dinner. By 1990, the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que got larger, adding a live music stage, full bar, and table service. As the years went by, the chain spread to other areas of New York, including New York City. Today, the menu includes essential barbecue dishes such as fried green tomatoes, chicken wings, smoked brisket, fried catfish, and Angus Beef burgers.