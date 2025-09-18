The Genius Einstein Appliance That Never Made It Into Modern Kitchens

Albert Einstein is mostly known as the genius who developed the theory of relativity and the quantum theory of light. His accomplishments in theoretical physics have largely overshadowed his first invention: a type of refrigerator. This device doesn't get all the attention it deserves. Nor did the appliance have the opportunity to make it into the modern-day kitchen.

A refrigerator may seem like a random design choice for Einstein, but the invention aimed to solve a major problem with an earlier version of the appliance. Nowadays, our biggest concerns with cold storage might involve figuring out which foods we need to refrigerate. However, early mechanical refrigerators were quite dangerous and often used toxic gases like methyl chloride, ammonia, or sulfur dioxide as cooling agents. This tragically caused fatal accidents in the 1920s due to gas leaks, prompting Einstein and his former student, Leó Szilard, to develop a safer system in 1926.

The hazardous refrigerator models relied on leak-prone mechanical pumps to transport the toxic coolants in the appliance. The Einstein-Szilard design had a pump without moving parts and operated using butane, ammonia, and water. A heat source, like a gas flame, would boil a mixture of ammonia water to create pressure. This would drive the butane through the system, where it evaporated and absorbed heat, lowering the temperature. Without moving parts, the system was silent and more mechanically reliable.