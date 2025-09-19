This Aldi Soup Left A Bad Taste In Shoppers' Mouths

When it comes to the Aldi products that are better than homemade varieties, the store's hummus, potato salad, and triple chocolate cake rank pretty high among shoppers (including us). This illustrates Aldi's ability to make exclusive products that rival or go beyond the quality evident in name-brand items. While the discount grocery chain gets it right much of the time, we have a word of warning regarding one of the store's private label soups. And that word is: don't.

In our ranking of the best (and worst) soups to buy at Aldi, one variety left quite the impression, and not in a positive way. Simply Nature Organic Chicken Bone Broth fit tidily into the "worst" category due to the impassioned customer response. Ideally, bone broth should have a pleasant scent and flavor, a thick yet smooth texture, and minimal aftertaste, but Aldi's version falls short at every turn. On Facebook, a commenter said, "This brand seems to taste funny to me," when asked about the quality of Aldi's bone broth. Another person replied, "I tried both [Aldi chicken and beef bone broth], I don't like it at all." On Reddit, an Aldi shopper dubbed the chicken bone broth "unusable," while the flavor of the product was described as "Bitter and tastes burned."