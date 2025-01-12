The Absolute Best And Worst Soups To Buy At Aldi
It's your edible savior on a sick day, a steaming stovetop liquid that effortlessly heats you up from the inside out during winter's worst storm. That's right — we're talking about soup. This varied dish may have its origins to be found in ancient civilization, with primitive humans boiling grains, veggies, meat, and bones over an open flame, but the modern-day soup situation has evolved to include prepackaged products that can be picked up from your local grocery store and thrown into a stovetop pot in a jiffy.
But if you want an impressive price tag slapped onto that ready-to-go can of your favorite sippable snack, look no further than the soup aisle of the German-based grocery chain, Aldi. With its large array of private-label soups, Aldi manages to avoid the larger price tags that accompany name-brand cans — allowing you to spend less money in the process of stocking your pantry for when your kids bring home the next inevitable round of sickness from school. Discounted or not, however, loyal Aldi shoppers insist that there are some definite winners and losers among the store's line of soups — and we took to the oracle of online reviews to determine which ones they are. From bisques to broths and everything in between, here are the absolute best and worst soups to buy at Aldi.
Best: Tomato Parmesan Bisque by Specialty Selected
A tomato bisque is a strained tomato soup inspired by the original French bisque soup, which is made from a broth of strained and simmered crustaceans. The dish is generally considered a more elevated take on a traditional tomato soup due to the addition of heavy cream, which gives the dish a richer, more lavish flavor. No better vessel into which to dip your ultimate grilled cheese sandwich recipe, right?
But while your grilled cheese might be ready for dipping, that soup you whipped up five minutes ago, unfortunately, will not. Due to their depth of flavor, tomato bisques can take a long time to develop — making a from-scratch recipe is a less-than-stellar choice when you're ready to dine, pronto. Thankfully, Aldi is here to save your craving and your time with its ready-made Tomato Parmesan Bisque product, made by its in-house brand, Specialty Selected. Referred to as the Holy Grail of Aldi soups by one Redditor, virtually unanimous consumer praise follows this perfectly-balanced canned masterpiece. Not too thin and not too thick texturally, the natural acidity of the tomato base is balanced by the savory richness of both Parmesan and garlic notes, and reviewers insist you'll practically be licking the bottom of the bowl when you've exhausted your serving. You don't need to tell us twice.
Worst: Harvest Potato Soup by Deutsche Küche
If you're seeking a wholesome soup, look no further than a potato-based one. The inherent starchiness of spuds turns potato soups satisfyingly thick and creamy, making them the type of meal you want to sip in front of the fire while donning your coziest sweater. But since you may not have the time or bandwidth to create a bowl from scratch every time you're craving a russet-based stew, you might be tempted to snatch up a can of Harvest Potato by Deutsche Küche, available in the aisles of Aldi. This premade German-style soup contains a hefty dose of chopped spuds, carrots, and leeks, and at first glance, appears to be a quick, delicious-looking option with which to curl up on a snowy afternoon.
But looks can be deceiving, and according to consumers, this unfortunate reality rings true in the case of the Harvest Potato. An extremely potent level of salt is commonly reported on in reference to this particular Aldi creation — a savoriness so overwhelming, it detracts greatly from the overall enjoyment of the product. This unpleasant saltiness, reviewers claim, can be counteracted slightly with the addition of extra water or milk for thinning — so if you decide to take a chance on one of these particularly briny cans, this little trick might be worth keeping in mind.
Best: Harvest Vegetable by Deutsche Küche
Given Aldi's German roots, shoppers can expect to score a few unique finds while perusing its aisles. Maybe a lager you've never seen before from the chain's jealousy-inducing German beer section, or — you guessed it — a soup from its authentic line of German cans, Deutsche Küche. Marketed as being imported from Deutschland itself, Aldi has put out a number of different soup flavors via its in-house line over the years ... but one of the best, according to tasters, is the hearty and delicious Harvest Vegetable.
Reminiscent of a classic minestrone, this ready-to-go meal is composed of a mix of soft, flavorful veggies and unique spaghetti-like noodles, all stirred up in a balanced and seasoned light broth. One shopper on Reddit called themselves personally responsible for driving up the addicting soup's sales at their location due to how many cans they were purchasing, and similar praise and positivity for the product is echoed consistently on online platforms. Interestingly, some reviewers note that this particular soup is excellent enjoyed cold, and that rather than heating the can's contents on the stove, they opt for refrigerating them overnight prior to eating. One thing's for sure: If a soup is still appetizing without the help of a heated burner, that's a pretty darn good soup.
Worst: Broccoli and Cheddar Soup by Specialty Selected
A broccoli and cheddar soup combines everyone's favorite mild cheese and cruciferous veggie and turns it into a steaming bowl of creamy, mouthwatering goodness. Finding a good premade option can feel like a bit of a feat, however, which is why you'll likely want to dance a celebratory jig when you stumble across Aldi's Specialty Selected Broccoli and Cheddar Soup. However, according to despondent samplers of this particular product, you may want to hold off on that victory dance; this bowl of disappointing goop is unlikely to be the like homemade broccoli and cheddar store-bought soup you've been fantasizing about.
"I think it's vile," raged a user on Reddit discussing the widely disliked Aldi soup flavor. While this may seem a bit harsh, it does tend to encompass the overall consumer feel regarding Specialty Selected's apparent broccoli and cheddar monstrosity. We'd recommend leaving this one to the wayside on your search for the perfect premade variant of your favorite veggie and cheese soup: it's just not worth putting your taste buds through the ringer over.
Best: Chicken Noodle Chunky Soup by Fit & Active
Let's face it; chicken noodle soup has become the ultimate comfort food. And while everyone loves a savory premade version, the reality is that not every canned chicken noodle soup is the best nutritionally speaking ... particularly from the standpoint of sodium.
But if you're a sodium-watching chicken noodle soup lover, never fear: a healthier, yet still great-tasting, take is here. Aldi's Fit & Active Chicken Noodle Chunky Soup is not only significantly lighter on the salt (around 390 milligrams of sodium per cup) than many other soups on the market, it's every bit as tasty as a standard, full-sodium canned variant. Online reviewers call the Fit & Active chicken noodle extremely flavorful even with its health-forward status, confidently declaring it a can you should keep stocked in your cupboards for emergencies, sick days ... or, you know, a random canned-chicken-noodle craving requiring no explanation. We don't judge here.
Worst: Simply Nature Organic Chicken Bone Broth
The truth about bone broth is that it can be a valuable way to glean important nutrients. Made from long-simmering the bones and connective tissues of poultry, pork, or other animals, bone broth is high in collagen, amino acids, and electrolytes, and is often used as a base for gravies, soups, and sauces. While throwing the leftover bits from a picked-clean rotisserie chicken into a pot can render a delicious homemade chicken version, in a pinch, it's nice to have a carton waiting in your pantry.
And if an organically-produced, non-GMO, lower sodium variant is what you'd prefer in a premade poultry broth, Aldi has you covered with its Simply Nature Organic Chicken Bone Broth. At around $3.99 for a whopping 32 ounce container, the product certainly delivers from an economic standpoint. The problem? It doesn't from the angles of taste or reliability, according to consumers. With common complaints of bitter flavor, as well as a recent and controversial change in product formula, this soup is often referred to as disappointing in online reviews by displeased shoppers. We know, we know: it's a bone broth-induced bummer, to be sure.
Best: Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup by Chef's Cupboard
Due to the added element of heavy cream, condensed cream of chicken soups are thicker than your standard can of chicken broth. Given this, cans of the satisfyingly-goopy ingredient often become the star element in casseroles or pot pies, where they mix in to create superior savory flavor and added thickness. Because of their proclivity for being a cooking component, however, you may end up buying more cans of this soup for your kitchen stash than you bargained for ... and it can start to add up.
Thankfully, the discount grocer Aldi has you covered. Straight from its private label, Chef's Cupboard, comes a Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup that allows you to stack your pantry full of this often-used ingredient at a fraction of the cost. But if you had concerns about the slashed price tag equating to a lesser quality, consumers insist you leave them behind. "The one time I used it [Chef's Cupboard Condensed Cream of Chicken] to make chicken & noodles," said a user in an Aldi fan Facebook group, "my husband asked me what I did differently because it was more flavorful. So I take that as a win!" Others echoed similar sentiments, claiming the only difference between name brands and Chef's Cupboard cans is the price. Pardon us while we fill our carts with enough cans of creamed poultry to cover our recipes for the next year.
Worst: Tomato and Sweet Basil by Specialty Selected
Once upon a time, the Tomato and Sweet Basil soup by Aldi's Specialty Selected was every consumer's culinary dream. According to Aldi shoppers of old, the original version of the product was contained in a glass jar, and was a deliciously-balanced combination of acidity and sweetness. But more recently, the tides have turned on this once-coveted concoction from the discount grocer. In recent years, the product has undergone a packaging switch to plastic containers ... and, as alleged by Aldi shoppers, a simultaneous and unfortunate recipe change.
"Anyone else hate the new taste of their [Aldi] tomato and basil soup?" reads the title of a sorrowfully nostalgic Reddit thread. "I used to absolutely love their sweet tomato and basil soup. But ever since they changed the packaging and apparently the formula within, it just tastes horrible." Sadly, this sentiment is plastered all over the discussion platform, with eaters comparing the updated formula of the Tomato and Sweet Basil to a drinkable sugar-ketchup combo. It's official; our palates are sufficiently turned off. However, if Aldi ever decides to revert back to this particular soup's yummy-sounding glass-jar roots, we'd be here for it.
Best: Lentil and Chickpea Soup by Deutsche Küche
Seriously, is there anything heartier in this world than lentils and chickpeas? The Lentil and Chickpea Soup from Aldi's Deutsche Küche German brand combines these two plant-based protein powerhouse ingredients into one hefty soup. Lentils, chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, and the surprising elements of sweet apricots and raisins come together to form one mind-bending canned product ... and despite your presumed reservations about some of these unorthodox-seeming flavors, customers ensure this particular Aldi soup is to die for.
"I really like it!" praised a user on Reddit under r/aldi. "I thought I'd be put off by the raisins and apricots, but they're not super noticeable. I make sure to grab a can or two when I see it, as well as the other ones they have for German week." Despite the positive buzz surrounding the Lentil and Chickpea potion, however, it does appear to be a rotating item, with gaps in availability occurring frequently depending on the location and season. So if you're lucky enough to stumble across this particular Aldi winner, heed the advice of the Redditor above and grab a few cans while you can.
Worst: Hearty Pea Soup by Deutsche Küche
Deutsche Küche is Aldi's signature authentic German soup brand, and overall, the reputation of this line of hearty canned meals rests on a relative pedestal of positivity. Unfortunately for a certain pea-heavy flavor in the group, however, overall consumer opinion has officially kept it excluded it from the game of soup thrones.
Aldi's Hearty Pea Soup by Deutsche Küche is an extremely creamy, chunky concoction with a base the color of ... well, something that appears to be coming up, rather than going down. Despite its lumpy, vomit-like appearance, a few credits could be thrown its way for a great taste — if there was a great taste to be had. Regretfully, even the Hearty Pea's flavor is incapable of salvaging its honor. Although the front of the can does describe the soup as being a savory blend of carrots, leaks, and potatoes, eaters conclude that the Hearty Pea takes the word savory to a whole new level — a level of near inedibility. But hey, if tongue-tingling saltiness is your thing, who knows? Food is subjective, after all, and not even a bowl of viscous pea soup can slip, slide, or steam its way out of that fact.
Best: Organic Chicken Broth by Simply Nature
Chicken broth is one of those ingredients you often find you need in recipes you didn't expect, and there's no more frustrating feeling than reaching into the abyss of your pantry only to find you don't have a single can. Rather than end up in a situation that'll have you awkwardly appealing to your neighbor for a cup of simmered-down poultry, head on over to your nearest Aldi location and stock up on one of their private brand chicken broth products that maintains a gleaming shopper stamp-of-approval.
The Simply Nature Organic Chicken Broth comes in box packaging, rather than in cans. It is organic, non-GMO, and completely fat and gluten free. All great attributes, to be sure ... but how's the taste? That's where the product really shines, according to reviewers. "I'm a fan of the organic chicken stock," evidenced a pleased customer on Reddit. "I am not a usual organic buyer, but prefer the taste. It compares to some of the higher priced supermarket brands in my opinion." This encompasses the overall consumer feel regarding the product, with customers raving that the product is among the best stocks and broths the grocer offers. Don't get caught empty-handed the next time you're whipping up a homemade Chicken and Dumpling recipe – get yourself prepared during your next trip to Aldi. Happy soup shopping.
Methodology
To compile our list of the best and worst soups to buy at Aldi, a thorough assessment of the company's privately-produced products was conducted. Subsequently, a thorough and comprehensive evaluation of numerous online reviews associated with these products, as well as the writer's own tasting experiences as applicable, were taken into account. That being said, taste buds, nutritional needs, and preferences all differ among consumers, and one person's "worst" soup might be another person's "best."