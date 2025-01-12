It's your edible savior on a sick day, a steaming stovetop liquid that effortlessly heats you up from the inside out during winter's worst storm. That's right — we're talking about soup. This varied dish may have its origins to be found in ancient civilization, with primitive humans boiling grains, veggies, meat, and bones over an open flame, but the modern-day soup situation has evolved to include prepackaged products that can be picked up from your local grocery store and thrown into a stovetop pot in a jiffy.

Advertisement

But if you want an impressive price tag slapped onto that ready-to-go can of your favorite sippable snack, look no further than the soup aisle of the German-based grocery chain, Aldi. With its large array of private-label soups, Aldi manages to avoid the larger price tags that accompany name-brand cans — allowing you to spend less money in the process of stocking your pantry for when your kids bring home the next inevitable round of sickness from school. Discounted or not, however, loyal Aldi shoppers insist that there are some definite winners and losers among the store's line of soups — and we took to the oracle of online reviews to determine which ones they are. From bisques to broths and everything in between, here are the absolute best and worst soups to buy at Aldi.

Advertisement