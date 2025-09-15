Recall Alert: Popular Pasta Brand Pulled From Shelves Across The U.S.

Some of the biggest pasta recalls in U.S. involved dangerous contaminants such as bacteria or even foreign objects like glass. Food recalls can also result from the presence of undeclared allergens, which is precisely what's happening with a popular brand of pasta. According to the FDA, two products falling under the Goodles brand (owned by Gooder Foods) are currently being recalled due to improper labeling. The products in question are Vegan is Believin' Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals and Here Comes Truffle Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells. The former item contains undeclared milk, while the latter includes undeclared cashews, which is problematic for people allergic to these items.

Production dates for recalled products fall between April 7 and April 15, 2025. Additionally, best-by dates range from July 7 to July 11, 2026 (Vegan is Believin') and July 11 to July 15, 2026 (Here Comes Truffle). If you have either product at home and are concerned about allergen exposure, you can also check the UPC under the bar code. Recalled Vegan is Believin' boxes have a UPC reading 850031990074, while affected Here Comes Truffle packages will be labeled with a UPC of 850031990159.