Common Restaurant Dishes Gordon Ramsay Warns Against Ordering

Soup du jour or soup of the day allows restaurants to use remaining ingredients to avoid waste and to hopefully present diners with a flavorful dish. While waste reduction is crucial in the restaurant industry, dining establishments shouldn't use the soup of the day to pawn off unpalatable recipes and ingredients on unsuspecting customers. During an episode of "Kitchen Nightmares" shared on YouTube, Gordon Ramsay was confronted with an overzealous restaurant owner who failed to grasp the "soup of the day" concept after a server admitted that the advertised soup had been available at the establishment for the past week.

In a segment capable of inducing a full-body cringe in even the most mentally resilient of humans, Ramsay whispers into the owner's ear, "It's not soup of the day, it's the same soup that was on two weeks ago." In response, the owner replies, "Oh, I didn't even know what soup of the day meant." If confusion over basic restaurant concepts isn't bad enough, the jalapeño corn chowder soup du semaine Ramsay received was described as "not nice...gnarly" by the chef. Not all soup du jour is bad, however, and Ramsay even offers advice on how to assess the quality of the dish prior to ordering. Much like he did in the YouTube clip, the TV show host recommends that you inquire about the preceding soup of the day to determine whether ingredients are fresh.