The Absolute Best Chain Store To Buy Rare Bourbon For Cheap

When headed to America's favorite warehouse retailer, you might have items like pantry staples, frozen favorites, and a year's supply of toilet paper on your shopping list. If you're also on the hunt for rare bourbon, you should always look for expensive bourbon at Costco. This bulk-buying retailer has been known to surprise bourbon lovers with hard-to-find, high-end bottles priced far below what collectors pay elsewhere.

The catch? You have to act fast. If you see a special bottle and you have the means to buy it, you should. There's no guarantee that it will be there the next time you return, as other savvy shoppers who have an eye for scores might swoop in first. The same bottles are not stocked at every store, and it's not always possible to determine when they will be in stock based on the website. Where Costco stocks these bottles can depend on liquor laws, which vary by state.

In January 2025, Brown-Forman's King of Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon, a bottle that normally has a $2,500 price tag online, graced the shelves of Costco. The price at the retailer? Only $260. Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon, a hard-to-find bottle often fetching $200 or more online, has also made surprise appearances at Costco for as low as $57. More accessible bourbons are sold at Costco, too. The 750 milliliter bottle of Eagle Rare 10-Year, which is typically around $60, has been spotted for $31.99.