The Smoothest Bourbons You Can Buy At Costco

Costco fans know that shopping there is always something of an adventure, with ever-changing aisles and surprise bargains nestled in between the go-to favorites. It's also a great place to go for liquor, and there's some great deals to be had. They're such good deals that you might find yourself walking away and wondering why Costco's liquor is so cheap, but don't worry, it might seem too good to be true, but it's legit.

Buying bourbon can be tough, and we've all been there. We've all tried something new, found that it has more burn than a 1980s-era stand-up comedian, and sometimes, it's bad enough that you might decide to give bourbon a miss for a bit.

We're not going to let that happen to you, fellow Costco fans! In order to help you shop the Costco liquor selection with just a little more confidence, we took a look at what bourbons you'll find there and selected those that are worthy of a spot on your shelf at home. First, though, a little bit about how we came to these conclusions: along with our personal experiences tasting almost all of these picks, we also looked at what the general consensus is out on social media. We'd also like to stress that we almost entirely focused on selections regularly found at most Costcos, along with a few favorites that have been spotted often enough that we're confident you have a shot at getting some.

