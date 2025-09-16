Costco Recalls Popular Kirkland Product, 'Do Not Return Item To Stores'

Major recall alert: According to correspondence sent to select Costco members (via the website), customers who've recently purchased Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene must take note. The chain warns that some unopened bottles of this product (which we highlighted as one of the most underrated Costco holiday drinks) are prone to breaking and should be disposed of carefully to avoid serious injury. This items could shatter whether you handle them or not, so Costco recommends covering each bottle in a soft material (such as paper towels), putting it in a sturdy plastic bag, and disposing of that bag in a larger garbage bag. Do not return affected bottles to your local store, as this may exacerbate the risk of injury.

States affected by the recall include Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Nebraska, entucky, North Dakota, Michigan, Missouri, and Minnesota. Recalled bottles will feature an item number of 1879870 and would have been purchased between April 25 and April 26, 2025. Costco members can secure a refund for the faulty wine by taking the recall letter they received to a local store. You're also encouraged to contact Ethica Wines (the company responsible for importing the product) by calling 786-810-7132 or via customercare@ethicawines.com if you have additional questions.