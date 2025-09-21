What Company Supplies Costco, Aldi, And Trader Joe's With Their Frozen Fruits?
Frozen fruits are a great addition to refreshing smoothies or açaí bowls, and are an all-around nutritious snack on their own. Shoppers can find bags of various frozen fruits in stores such as Costco, Aldi, and Trader Joe's, but what they might not know is that these stores get frozen fruits from the same place. Scenic Fruit Company, a distributor hailing from Gresham, Oregon, supplies these icy delicacies to all three chains. Once each retailer receives the frozen fruits, they are repackaged with store-brand labels.
Scenic Fruit also offers special produce assortments, like tropical and mixed berry combos. The popular frozen bags include blueberries, bananas, pineapple, mango, cranberries, and rhubarb. While Scenic Fruit was hit with a major food recall in 2023, it has since resolved the matter and continues to distribute its assorted frozen fruit to Aldi, Costco, and Trader Joe's. The company has been around since 1931 and was established by Leonard Lauderback. It has been a family-run business since then, with Lauderback's granddaughter, Maridean Eisele, currently managing the organization. Eisele even met her husband of over 40 years, Hugh Eisele, when she was just 15 years old and working in the office. Hugh had been employed by Scenic Fruit at the time, transferring and unloading berry wagons. Now, the couple's three sons are also involved in the business.
Scenic Fruit Company manufactures more than frozen fruits
Scenic Fruit prides itself on providing quality ingredients to grocery chains worldwide and ensures that its fruits are accessible all year long. The brand focuses on supplying minimally processed fruits cultivated by local farmers. The fruits, many of which are organic, are harvested without any added sweeteners. The company has expanded its product line beyond bagged frozen fruits with the launch of All-Fruit Smoothies. These on-the-go smoothie packs are made from 100% fruit.
The All-Fruit Smoothie packages are simply mixed with liquid and ready to drink (no ice needed). They were designed specifically for use in the food service industry. All-Fruit Smoothies provide drinkers with top-quality ingredients, a convenient way to consume nutritious fruits, and streamlined packaging for easy storage. The smoothies do not have any extra sugar or preservatives, and come in four flavor blends: strawberry banana, pineapple mango banana, mango strawberry raspberry, and strawberry banana blueberry. The packages are individually portioned, so there is little to no waste, and you'll get exactly what you need in just one cup.