You'll find at least one nonstick pan in most home kitchens. They're the go-to choice for some keen cooks, due to how easy they are to clean and the fact that most foods slide right off — no wrestling with a spatula required. However, there are some common mistakes everyone makes with nonstick pans.

On the (nonstick) surface, they're a straightforward addition to any culinary arsenal. You don't need to use much oil, cleaning them doesn't involve scrubbing, and it doesn't seem like there are any tricks to using them correctly, unlike stainless steel or cast iron pans. But, when you look more closely, there are more dos and don'ts than you might realize. And that's why many people are caught by some of their common pitfalls.

Whether you're washing them incorrectly, using the kind of oil that you shouldn't, or using them when they need to be tossed in the trash, there's more that you can do wrong with them than you might realize. It's no cause to panic, though. Yes, there may be some things you need to learn. But, once you've got your head around them, it's plain sailing. Avoid these common missteps with nonstick pans and they'll last longer and perform better.