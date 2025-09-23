The Best (And Worst) Store-Bought Vanilla Ice Creams, Ranked

In the 1930s, the United States Food and Drug Administration encountered a problem. Food products were being sold using less than honest information regarding their ingredients. For example, shoppers may have been presented with a jam that was purported to contain fruit, but in actuality, very little fruit was present. Other products, like chocolates, breads, and peanut butters, were filled with cheaper bulking agents and alternatives, leaving the American public to consume lesser versions of the products they sought out. To combat the issue, the FDA created Standards of Identity for a wide range of foods, many of which are still in place today.

Once, such food that carries a standard of identity is ice cream. The definition outlines the requirements for the minimum required quantities of milk fats, milk solids, and weight specifications in the final product, which help to differentiate it from other frozen treats like custard. Of course, not everything in the ice cream aisle at your local grocer fits this Standard of Identity, which is why you'll see so many different frozen treats.

Despite the plethora of options, though, ice cream reigns as king of the freezer. With so many brands on the market, it can be hard to choose the right one. To make your next sundae night easier, I picked up a dozen different vanilla varieties and broke out my best spoon. Read on to find out which vanilla ice creams deserve a spot in your bowl and which should be left out in the cold.