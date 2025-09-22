This Fast Food Fried Chicken Sandwich Reigns Supreme, According To Yelp (It's Not Popeyes)
Fast food chicken sandwiches are getting plenty of love these days. As a result, popular chicken chains are vying for the affections of consumers who can't get enough crispy fried chicken between two soft, pillowy buns. In an effort to determine which sandwich is most beloved on its review platform, Yelp crunched the numbers and found a clear winner in the chicken sandwich wars. According to ratings and reviews, Chick-fil-A secured the top spot, while Dave's Hot Chicken and Raising Cane's land in second and third place, respectively.
Surprisingly, Popeyes placed fifth (it's worth noting that our matchup between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A found the former's chicken sandwich to be superior), while KFC made a paltry showing in 18th place. At a time when fast food fans are frustrated with overhyped and underwhelming items, Chick-fil-A keeps it delicious and simple. Unless other toppings are specified, the chain's beloved chicken sandwich comes simply adorned with pickles, allowing the quality to shine through. From the perfectly seasoned breading to the juicy, antibiotics-free chicken breasts, Chick-fil-A's sandwiches are consistently tasty and satisfying.
Chick-fil-A: the good, the bad, and the tasty
To know what makes Yelp's winning chicken sandwich so memorable, you must first understand how Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich was invented. Founder Cathy Truett sought a method to make delicious fried chicken quickly, which happened to be using a pressure fryer. These specialty devices are still used in Chick-fil-A restaurants around the globe, which explains why customers typically enjoy a consistently excellent experience.
The restaurant's classic chicken sandwich has received much acclaim, but Chick-fil-A isn't afraid to tweak its menu items. Back in 2010, the restaurant introduced a spicy version of its flagship chicken sandwich. Recently, Chick-fil-A released a limited time Pretzel Cheddar Club with Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce.
Despite the quality of Chick-fil-A sandwiches, the chain has been subject to its share of controversy. The restaurant became linked to anti-LGBTQ+ ideologies when current chairman and former CEO Dan Cathy was discovered donating funds to the National Christian Charitable Foundation in its campaign against the Equality Act (a bill that prohibited discriminatory acts based on a person's gender identity, sex, and sexual orientation). While Chick-fil-A has reportedly ceased donating funds to anti-LGBTQ+ charities, many consumers have boycotted the chain due to past controversy.