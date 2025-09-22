This Fast Food Fried Chicken Sandwich Reigns Supreme, According To Yelp (It's Not Popeyes)

Fast food chicken sandwiches are getting plenty of love these days. As a result, popular chicken chains are vying for the affections of consumers who can't get enough crispy fried chicken between two soft, pillowy buns. In an effort to determine which sandwich is most beloved on its review platform, Yelp crunched the numbers and found a clear winner in the chicken sandwich wars. According to ratings and reviews, Chick-fil-A secured the top spot, while Dave's Hot Chicken and Raising Cane's land in second and third place, respectively.

Surprisingly, Popeyes placed fifth (it's worth noting that our matchup between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A found the former's chicken sandwich to be superior), while KFC made a paltry showing in 18th place. At a time when fast food fans are frustrated with overhyped and underwhelming items, Chick-fil-A keeps it delicious and simple. Unless other toppings are specified, the chain's beloved chicken sandwich comes simply adorned with pickles, allowing the quality to shine through. From the perfectly seasoned breading to the juicy, antibiotics-free chicken breasts, Chick-fil-A's sandwiches are consistently tasty and satisfying.