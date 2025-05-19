Innovation is constant in the world of fast food. Most major chains are perpetually supplementing their reliable favorites with new items or limited-time promotions, usually consisting of foods or drinks at least a little outside the norm. Sometimes those items are better than a chain's standard fare — for example, Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros, which Taco Bell previewed on its creative and tasty Live Más Live 2025 Menu, were an early highlight of 2025 — but plenty of new fast food items are straight up duds.

Particularly frustrating are cases where a fast food item seems promising but falls short of its potential. Between my professional experience as a fast food reviewer, my own personal interest in trying new things, and prevailing opinions among users discussing fast food online, I compiled this list of new additions or limited-time promotions from roughly the first half of 2025 that just didn't live up to expectations. Each of the following, then, is one of the most overhyped fast food items of 2025 so far.