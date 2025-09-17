Ben & Jerry's Founder Quits After 47 Years. Here's Why

As a company, Ben & Jerry's has always been open about championing social causes. In similar transparent fashion, Ben & Jerry's co-founder Jerry Greenfield clearly elucidated his shocking decision to resign from the company he helped found nearly five decades ago with Ben Cohen. Cohen shared a letter written by Greenfield on X, in which Greenfield regretfully informed the public of his resignation and cited parent company Unilever as the primary reason why. According to the letter, "Ben & Jerry's has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power."

Core values are a substantial part of the brand, as illustrated by Greenfield, who further stated in the letter, "Ben and I believed that our values and the pursuit of justice were more important than the company itself." If you've ever wondered why Ben & Jerry's ice cream is so expensive, the use of quality ingredients and careful manufacturing processes has much to do with it. However, the brand also insists on using FairTrade Certified ingredients when making its products, which ensures equitable prices, good working conditions, and environmental protection for the small farms and suppliers where items are sourced. Closing out the letter, Greenfield said, "If I can't carry those values forward inside [Ben & Jerry's] today, then I will carry them forward outside, with all the love and conviction I can."