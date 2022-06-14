Former Honest Tea CEO Seth Goldman On The Importance Of Fair Trade - Exclusive

Now, Seth Goldman has made promoting fair trade foods a part of the mission at his latest endeavor, Eat the Change, which will launch a new organic, fair trade-certified bottled tea later in 2022, following Coca-Cola's discontinuation of Honest Tea. As Eat the Change helps consumers learn more about how their food choices are connected to broader world issues, they'll learn the importance of fair trade.

But the benefits of fair trade go beyond helping provide resources for disadvantaged agricultural workers. Goldman said fair trade comes with extra, unanticipated benefits, such as those related to addressing overpopulation.

He said, "A lot of the resources that we have given over the years to these communities is directed towards education, and what that often means is it's educating young women and girls and keeping them in school longer, and all of the research shows that when they stay in school longer, they have fewer children later in life. To the extent overpopulation is a concern, it really helps to address that."

Keep up to date on all things Eat the Change and watch for more information about Seth Goldman's upcoming tea line on the Eat the Change website.