The Steak Side Dish That Puts Texas Roadhouse Ahead Of Outback & LongHorn

Customers flock to steakhouse chains to indulge their carnivorous cravings, but these restaurants also offer a variety of delicious sides to ensure a satisfying meal. Baked potatoes, buttered corn, fried onions, and jalapeño cheese balls are just a few of the many tempting sides and appetizers at Texas Roadhouse, but there is one side dish that customers find especially delicious. In a Mashed poll to determine the best side dish at Texas Roadhouse, 31% of the more than 600 respondents agreed that the restaurant's steak fries stood out from the rest of the chain's offerings. Mashed potatoes and baked sweet potatoes came in second and third, while sautéed onions came in dead last.

If you think you can score hearty, thick-cut fries at similar steakhouses, think again. Outback offers lots of potato-based sides, but its seasoned Aussie fries are on the thin side compared to Texas Roadhouse's sizable steak fries. As for LongHorn Steakhouse, the chain also serves french fries, but like Outback, they can't hold a candle to steak fries when it comes to heartiness.