Why Fans Named This Popular Dessert After Robert Redford

No, that's not Zack Galifianakis in the ubiquitous Nodding Man meme; it's Robert Redford, legendary actor and activist with a career beginning in the '60s and spanning all the way to this year. Sadly, Redford passed away on September 16 in Sundance, Utah, at the age of 89. Since news of his death became public, fond remembrances have been pouring in to honor the movie star. During his life, Redford also received an uncommon tribute: a cake named in his honor.

In our collection of '70s throwback desserts everyone loved, Robert Redford cake (also known as the Better Than Robert Redford cake, the Next Best Thing to Robert Redford cake, and chocolate delight) earned a spot on the list. The actor's namesake dessert is layered and consists of a pre-made pie crust, chocolate pudding, sweet cream cheese, and whipped cream. As for why fans associated this creation with Redford, it had to do with the star's iconic good looks. At one point during his career, he was considered one of the most handsome men on the planet. As such, the cake's name was a play on his looks. As The Guardian described in an obituary for the actor, "Robert Redford was just outrageously handsome, incandescently handsome, he was handsomeness on legs."