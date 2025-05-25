Old School Cakes Nobody Eats Anymore

Cake has a long history — perhaps thousands of years — although modern cakes are quite different from archaic ones, which were often more like sweet breads. It might have been around for ages, but it's a sweet treat that goes through trends, which is why you'll find some old-school cakes that nobody eats anymore. Some might be totally resigned to the annals of history, whereas others have fallen out of favor and are unfashionable, but you might still occasionally find them on your great aunt's dinner table.

We're about to explore some of these lesser-known and abandoned cakes to learn what they're all about and, in some cases, why they're no longer quite as popular. Whether you're looking to make some cakes from the past or you're just curious about baked goods through the ages, you're in the right place. You can learn something and maybe work up an appetite at the same time. Here are 13 historic or old-fashioned cakes that have fallen out of favor.