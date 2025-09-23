The Popular '90s Pizza Style That's Still Delicious Today

When we look to food for comfort, few things do the trick like a frozen pizza. Depending on your household's brand of choice during your formative years, you might have strong opinions about which frozen pizza is the best. Though, some folks might argue that the style that reigns supreme is really more of an open faced sandwich. We're talking, of course, about French bread pizza.

French bread pizzas hit their peak of popularity during the 1980s and '90s — an age when latchkey kids ran rampant. However, they had been around long before that. One origin story alleges that it was the invention of Bob Petrillose, a man who ran a regionally famous food truck out of Ithaca, New York, during the '60s. Some people have suggested Stouffer's got the idea for its famous iteration of the dish from Petrillose. The company even printed a fun tidbit on the packaging that might supply some context: "Legend has it Stouffer's French Bread Pizza was inspired by a late night post-disco visit to a food truck." Regardless of where it came from, we're glad it arrived.

Many of us may remember French bread pizza fondly from the school cafeteria, but people also enjoy this '90s snack food today. According to some folks on Reddit, it still hits the spot. "Have been eating them since the 80s. I learned to use the oven by making them," one commenter wrote. Another person remarked, "I still have french bread pizzas in my freezer. Not a craze, a way of life."