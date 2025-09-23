The Popular '90s Pizza Style That's Still Delicious Today
When we look to food for comfort, few things do the trick like a frozen pizza. Depending on your household's brand of choice during your formative years, you might have strong opinions about which frozen pizza is the best. Though, some folks might argue that the style that reigns supreme is really more of an open faced sandwich. We're talking, of course, about French bread pizza.
French bread pizzas hit their peak of popularity during the 1980s and '90s — an age when latchkey kids ran rampant. However, they had been around long before that. One origin story alleges that it was the invention of Bob Petrillose, a man who ran a regionally famous food truck out of Ithaca, New York, during the '60s. Some people have suggested Stouffer's got the idea for its famous iteration of the dish from Petrillose. The company even printed a fun tidbit on the packaging that might supply some context: "Legend has it Stouffer's French Bread Pizza was inspired by a late night post-disco visit to a food truck." Regardless of where it came from, we're glad it arrived.
Many of us may remember French bread pizza fondly from the school cafeteria, but people also enjoy this '90s snack food today. According to some folks on Reddit, it still hits the spot. "Have been eating them since the 80s. I learned to use the oven by making them," one commenter wrote. Another person remarked, "I still have french bread pizzas in my freezer. Not a craze, a way of life."
French bread pizza can still be a part of your snack repertoire
Stouffer's version of French bread pizza proved instrumental in catapulting the dish snack stardom. Launched in 1974, the item became a fast favorite. As far as frozen pizzas go, it remains a popular option. That even holds true for some culinary pros. Three chefs told Cubby that they loved the product for reasons including its unparalleled crunch and the wave of nostalgia a French bread pizza brings with it.
Though you wouldn't have any trouble finding a frozen French bread pizza at your local grocery store, some folks have gotten the do-it-yourself bug and might prefer making one at home. Luckily, we have Stouffers iconic French bread pizza recipe. (Pro tip: the secret ingredient is a sprinkle of fennel seeds.) If you want to get a little adventurous with it, you might try taking a page out of Ree Drummond's book and pair some controversial pizza toppings — like pineapple and black olives— on your homemade version. However, the key for a successful final product lies in the cheese. Try using low moisture mozzarella for that ideal melt that won't leave your vulnerable French bread susceptible to getting soggy.