One Of The Foods Banned From The International Space Station Is Extremely Simple

We've all got to eat. Some do it around a table with loved ones or at a tasty restaurant, but others need to chow down in more unusual and exotic locations — including outer space! In some ways, mealtimes at the International Space Station are similar to those here on Earth. However, there are some massive and noticeable differences in other aspects. Most notably, this includes the absence of an ingredient many non-astronauts take for granted: bread.

With a bit of logic and common sense, it's easy to understand why this everyday staple is a no-go once in orbit. It comes down to crumbs, which are easily managed on Earth as they fall to your plate or other surfaces, ready to be quickly swept or vacuumed up. It's not so simple in zero-gravity; crumbs would float about the space station randomly, potentially causing a variety of unpleasant results, such as lodging in an air vent or getting caught in sensitive equipment.Such risks were highlighted when an astronaut got in trouble for smuggling a corned beef sandwich into space as a prank. Once unveiled, the banned sandwich began breaking apart but thankfully didn't do any damage.