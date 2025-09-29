8 Nostalgic Chain Restaurants That Are Cool Again
Just when you think the restaurant industry has figured out what the modern diner desires most, the chain restaurants you thought had disappeared forever have begun making a roaring comeback. Thanks to a robust fast casual scene that blossomed in the mid-'90s and blew up in the new millennium, a grand and glorious collection of former staples on the food scene has circled back, becoming hot commodities once again. This is a delicious turn of events for anyone who eagerly awaited baby back ribs season at Chili's, made margaritas at Chi-Chi's a weekly celebration, and sat on the goofy animal leg barstools at Rainforest Café, wondering if dining out could get any cooler.
For anyone who never lost hope that the fuse could be relit on the chain restaurant explosion that put dining out within cheap and easy reach, the roster of eateries sparking back to life is a who's who of fun plates and happy times. You may have noticed this renewed interest in spots that make more news these days for their financial problems than their weekend specials. It's good to know that nothing ever really has to disappear in the dining industry. There are even new changes coming to Chili's to make things fresh.
1. Chili's
Why is Chili's on this list, you ask, when you still have locations in your area serving diehard customers who never stopped dropping in? Maybe because this dining phoenix seems to have arisen fresh from the ashes to become the darling of the contemporary eater. The once-ubiquitous Southwestern-style eatery quietly drifted into the background of our awareness as more exciting formats cropped up on the landscape. CEO Kevin Hochman was hired in 2022 to liven up the formula, a move that resulted in a trimmed-back menu, a focus on the food that works best, and a presence on social media that made the home of the Baby Back Ribs anthem seem cool again.
It's a big comeback, too. Parent company Brinker, Inc. is seeing quarterly sales figures rise by nearly a third between 2024 and 2025, thanks in part to TikTokers spreading the word via the Cheese Pull Challenge. This viral video competition features the restaurant's Hot Mozz: mozzarella sticks that diners stretch as far as possible. It's the kind of content that Gen Z diners can't get enough of, and with tinkering still underway, there seems to be more potential for the hipness factor to keep Chili's sizzling for the foreseeable future.
2. Rainforest Cafe
Even if it's been decades since your last visit, one mention of Rainforest Cafe is enough to conjure thunderstorm memories of the jungle-themed restaurant that sent chills down your spine as you waited for your chicken tenders to arrive. This gimmicky chain was one of the most effective concept eateries of the mid-'90s, creating an atmosphere that both kids and adults were wild about when it debuted. It grew from the fever dream of creator Steven Schussler and blended theme park-style atmosphere, family-friendly fare, and a plush gift shop. The mix put The Disney Store on its back foot and was a winning combination ... until it wasn't anymore. Net losses of $101 million in 2000 forced the chain to sell to Landry's at a nearly 90% loss per share from its late-'90s peak stock price.
Thank goodness for the internet and its ability to resurrect even the most stagnant of trends. The allure of Rainforest Cafe has seized the imaginations of the Gen Z dining crowd, breathing new life into the eatery ecosystem and striking joy in the hearts of TikTokers looking for digital magic. A pop-up version appeared at the top of the Empire State Building in 2024, a response to a cheeky April Fool's post on X (formerly Twitter) that garnered genuine adoration. With only 15 locations remaining around the U.S., Rainforest Cafe is making the most of its newfound visibility, giving the world of dining-tainment a refreshing uplift.
3. Planet Hollywood
There was a moment when the coolest place a celebrity could make an appearance was Planet Hollywood, thanks to the supernova showbiz luminaries who helmed the project. When it blasted off in 1991, it was a showpiece, equal parts movie museum and happening hotspot where you could catch a glimpse of red carpet walkers coming in for sliders and fries. With a corporate cast that included Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and showbiz power couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, it was a showpiece. However, by the early 2000s, three bankruptcies had tarnished the chain's starry glow.
The sequel to this maximalist mega-restaurant is a scaled-back version. Gone is the sparkle of its superstars in favor of a more luxe, upscale sheen. The superhero logo, earth-sized globe, and displays of iconic memorabilia are replaced by a more grown-up take on the glam scene. The chain still has a presence around the world, with hotels and resorts in Las Vegas, Scotland, and Cancun, showcasing its glossy modern makeover. There are still two oversized Planet Hollywood restaurants for fans of the real deal, one in Disney World and the other in Times Square. There's even been a promotional rollback to 1991 prices to remind visitors of how exciting things were in the beginning.
4. Chi-Chi's
One of the more memorable Tex-Mex chains to put its stamp on the American dining frontier, Chi-Chi's offered a happy hour environment complete with famous margaritas that became a salsa brand and pre-mixed cocktail line still available on U.S. grocery and liquor store shelves. At its peak, the restaurant was humming along with over 200 locations in its catalog, but the success was derailed after an outbreak of hepatitis A was traced back to green onions used at one of the outlet's Pennsylvania locales. Four patrons died, and an additional 600 were sickened, with 300 suing for damages. The incident led to a bankruptcy, during which several Chi-Chi's were bought by Outback Steakhouse and folded into its enterprise.
Despite Chi-Chi's absence from America in recent years, there's a 2025 rebuild of the brand on the horizon. Michael McDermott, the son of the restaurant founder, plans on bringing new restaurants to market. Hormel Foods, which now owns the trademarks, has given its approval for the restaurant name to be used again. You'll have to wait a while to see if your favorite items are on the new Chi-Chi's menu, but as of yet, there are no details on when the locations will open or where they'll be.
5. Roy Rogers
With its classic collection of American fare and a name that tipped its 10-gallon hat at one of the most iconic figures in pop culture, Marriott-owned Roy Rogers was a rough rider on the fast food scene in the '90s, and a favorite among diners around the U.S. After reaching a pinnacle of 640 locations nationwide, the brand was sold to Hardee's, which converted many restaurants and sold the rest to big-name chains. In its original incarnation, Roy Rogers was already riding high on a wave of nostalgia for Old West-themed Americana. This time, the nostalgia is more for a fast-food rival that gave the bigger chains a run for their money.
You can still find 40 locations in the Eastern states, from Maryland to New Jersey, providing plenty of opportunities for Roy Rogers' burgers and tenders to conjure up old fast food memories. Philadelphia and New Jersey are the latest additions to the atlas (as of the writing of this piece), seizing on the "remember when?" vibe of grown-up diners with core childhood memories that require a visit. New generations can also enjoy the great food.
6. Red Lobster
The restaurant chain that once boasted about being for "the seafood lover in you," Red Lobster was one of the biggest of the '70s and '80s, making seafood affordable for the average diner. It was also notable for being the first fast casual dining chain to advertise on television. The trouble began when the establishment was acquired by Darden Restaurants, which also owns Olive Garden. The Italian chain ended up overshadowing its seafood-serving sister. Facing bankruptcy in 2024, Red Lobster had no choice but to scale back.
But every good thing in life deserves a second act, which is the truth about Red Lobster, too. Less than a year after announcing its unfortunate setback, the chain hired a new CEO, restaurant whisperer Damola Adamolekun, who'd previously helped P.F. Chang's reconfigure its operations. With a return to basics, including a zippy new menu that celebrated Crabfest and spotlighted Southern flavors with a seafood boil in a bag, Red Lobster has clawed its way back into the culinary zeitgeist. A major remodel for the 545 location enterprise is in the plans to update things further.
7. Sizzler
Steak and cheese toast fans with long memories are sure to recall visits to Sizzler, a neighborhood steakhouse that provided buffet service paired with presumably high-tier cuts of beef. It was a reasonably-priced way for budget-conscious families to get their steakhouse fix without having to take out a second mortgage. But after more elevated chains elbowed their way onto the dining market, Sizzler turned kitsch, becoming the punchline in jokes about cheap dining. It even turned into an SNL sketch.
A September 2020 bankruptcy became the low point from which this beloved family restaurant mounted a long-haul rebound. The relaunch began in 2023, when Sizzler enlisted Jodie Sweetin, beloved as Stephanie Tanner on "Full House" and "Fuller House," as a spokesperson with serious ties to nostalgia. Rather than running from its heritage, Sizzler leaned into its legacy, resurrecting a mascot named Ribby Ribeye and creating a contemporary cast of cartoon characters to expand the concept. A relaunch with a vibrant red palate and a sense of whimsy gave the chain a fun, retro-chic sheen. By September 2024, there were 75 locations in operation, concentrated in California, the Southwest, and Puerto Rico.
8. CiCi's Pizza
Who wouldn't opt to have pizza served as an all-you-can-eat buffet if the possibility for such a glorious opportunity existed? Cici's Pizza was the paradise where pie lovers could gorge themselves on a variety of standard and specialty creations, one plate after another, until they had their fill. Largely focused in Texas, the chain currently juggles operations in more than 260 locations in 20 states. Fans old and new can load up on their favorites thanks to a CiCi's renaissance.
It's been a bit of a slog getting Cici's Pizza back on its feet. A year after descending into a pandemic-assisted bankruptcy that resulted in the closure of over 100 locations (and even more that shuttered down the line), the company has rallied with a slow climb, bolstered by the post-quarantine dine-in surge. This time around, there are around 270 locations. Customer experience is the focus, with enhanced arcades and digital ordering making the customer moments fresh and updated. For its modernization efforts, the nostalgic pizza buffet has gained the esteem of the tech world. It even won the Visionary Technology Award from XRobotics for engaging savvy solutions as a key feature of its reinvention.