8 Nostalgic Chain Restaurants That Are Cool Again

Just when you think the restaurant industry has figured out what the modern diner desires most, the chain restaurants you thought had disappeared forever have begun making a roaring comeback. Thanks to a robust fast casual scene that blossomed in the mid-'90s and blew up in the new millennium, a grand and glorious collection of former staples on the food scene has circled back, becoming hot commodities once again. This is a delicious turn of events for anyone who eagerly awaited baby back ribs season at Chili's, made margaritas at Chi-Chi's a weekly celebration, and sat on the goofy animal leg barstools at Rainforest Café, wondering if dining out could get any cooler.

For anyone who never lost hope that the fuse could be relit on the chain restaurant explosion that put dining out within cheap and easy reach, the roster of eateries sparking back to life is a who's who of fun plates and happy times. You may have noticed this renewed interest in spots that make more news these days for their financial problems than their weekend specials. It's good to know that nothing ever really has to disappear in the dining industry. There are even new changes coming to Chili's to make things fresh.