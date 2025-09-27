This Is The USDA Grade Of Beef You Get At Texas Roadhouse

What's not to like about Texas Roadhouse? The popular chain offers an amazing menu of affordable steaks, tasty sides, and a lively atmosphere complete with line-dancing and Willie's Corner, a tribute to the iconic country singer that appears in every Texas Roadhouse location. As for the quality of beef you'll find at this restaurant, some diners are shocked to learn that the chain exclusively services Choice grade beef. We're here to tell you that the quality difference between Choice and Prime — the highest possible grade that can be awarded to American beef — is not as vast as you think.

When it comes to the real meaning of USDA beef grades, marbling is an important distinction. Marbling refers to the dispersal of fat throughout beef, as this intramuscular fat improves flavor and texture. According to the USDA, Prime beef features "slightly abundant to abundant marbling" and is derived from young cattle for a more tender texture. As for Choice cuts, they still have much to offer where quality is concerned. Choice steaks feature a lower degree of marbling when compared to Prime beef, and meat derived from the round is often less tender. However, Choice beef that's sourced from the loin and ribs is often bursting with flavor and typically has a pleasingly tender texture.