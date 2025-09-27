This Is The USDA Grade Of Beef You Get At Texas Roadhouse
What's not to like about Texas Roadhouse? The popular chain offers an amazing menu of affordable steaks, tasty sides, and a lively atmosphere complete with line-dancing and Willie's Corner, a tribute to the iconic country singer that appears in every Texas Roadhouse location. As for the quality of beef you'll find at this restaurant, some diners are shocked to learn that the chain exclusively services Choice grade beef. We're here to tell you that the quality difference between Choice and Prime — the highest possible grade that can be awarded to American beef — is not as vast as you think.
When it comes to the real meaning of USDA beef grades, marbling is an important distinction. Marbling refers to the dispersal of fat throughout beef, as this intramuscular fat improves flavor and texture. According to the USDA, Prime beef features "slightly abundant to abundant marbling" and is derived from young cattle for a more tender texture. As for Choice cuts, they still have much to offer where quality is concerned. Choice steaks feature a lower degree of marbling when compared to Prime beef, and meat derived from the round is often less tender. However, Choice beef that's sourced from the loin and ribs is often bursting with flavor and typically has a pleasingly tender texture.
Why doesn't Texas Roadhouse offer Prime beef to its customers?
There are two big reasons why Texas Roadhouse doesn't serve Prime beef to its carnivorous customers. It's estimated that Prime grade beef makes up less than 2% of the American supply, which makes it relatively rare. With a scarce supply comes a much higher price point, and that would be at odds with Texas Roadhouse's affordability (which is attributed to consistent high volume in restaurants and long-term supplier contracts to offset fluctuating beef costs). To get a better notion of the price difference between the Prime beef sold at fancy restaurants and Texas Roadhouse's more affordable Choice cuts, we compared the chain to a local high-end restaurant.
At the fine dining establishment, a New York strip steak costs $65, while the filet mignon is priced at $70. On the other hand, a New York strip from Texas Roadhouse is a more reasonable $19.99 for an 8-ounce thick cut and $24.99 for an 18-ounce traditional cut. As for the Dallas filet (the steak chain's version of a filet mignon), customers can snag this tasty hunk of beef for $23.99 (6-ounce) or $27.99 (8-ounce). If you're intrigued by the low prices and high-quality Choice beef at the steakhouse, check out our best Texas Roadhouse ordering tips before your next visit.