The Once-Struggling Seafood Chain That's Making A Comeback With Old Favorites

The once struggling seafood chain is making a comeback. Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in May 2024 and closed dozens of locations that same year. Things were looking grim, but by September 2024, the chain came out of bankruptcy after RL Investor Holdings LLC acquired it as part of a court-approved Chapter 11 plan. New leadership has been steering the Red Lobster ship since it beat bankruptcy in September 2024. The chain's current CEO, 36 year old Damola Adamolekun, says customer feedback has seen noteworthy improvement since the its brush with bankruptcy, according to LA Times. He credits a renovated menu, a renewed focus on hospitality as well as the returning favorites for the positive guest responses. Adamolekun, who also led a financial turnaround at P.F. Chang's, aims to repeat that success.

"We read the comments to see what people are saying. We try to react quickly to deliver what they want," Adamolekun told ABC News' "Good Morning America." Targeting audiences with nostalgia as well as a sense of humor, Red Lobster launched a "SpendLESS Shrimp" promotion, making light of its former "Endless Shrimp" promotion which was credited as a contributor to the company's bankruptcy.

Yelp users are on board with the comeback, "If you haven't had Red Lobster or in a while I would highly recommend giving them a visit," reads a recent review. Another praises the revamped restaurant, "I LOVE the Red Lobster Cajun Chicken Pasta entree but haven't ordered it in quite some time because it's been subpar. I decided to try the location nearest me after moving to Vancouver, WA... I was so very surprised! Quick delivery and the food was hot and delicious. Just the way I remember from years past."