The Once-Struggling Seafood Chain That's Making A Comeback With Old Favorites
In its new marketing strategy, Red Lobster is tapping into consumers' memories with throwback menu items like popcorn shrimp and hush puppies. Not only is Red Lobster bringing back old favorites, it has partnered with Joey Fatone of NSYNC for an advertising campaign designed to induce late '90's nostalgia with familiar faces and flavors from a time many millennials long for. Being that Red Lobster has been around since Bill Darden opened the first location in 1968, it has many decades to draw from. Rapper Flavor Flav of Public Enemy was called upon in June 2024 for the "Crab your Way" campaign to appeal those who grew up in the '80s.
In November 2024, a part of Red Lobster's comeback strategy was the launch of seven menu items. Additions included Lobster Pappardelle Pasta, Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops, Lobster Bisque, Lemon Basil Mahi, Simply Prepared Mahi, Parmesan-Crusted Chicken and Roasted Asparagus. As far as throwbacks, certain beverage options returned, albeit for a limited time. Current signature cocktails include a Mango Mai Tai, Margarita and Mojito. Nostalgia and nuance, now served!
Tides of highs and lows
The once struggling seafood chain is making a comeback. Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in May 2024 and closed dozens of locations that same year. Things were looking grim, but by September 2024, the chain came out of bankruptcy after RL Investor Holdings LLC acquired it as part of a court-approved Chapter 11 plan. New leadership has been steering the Red Lobster ship since it beat bankruptcy in September 2024. The chain's current CEO, 36 year old Damola Adamolekun, says customer feedback has seen noteworthy improvement since the its brush with bankruptcy, according to LA Times. He credits a renovated menu, a renewed focus on hospitality as well as the returning favorites for the positive guest responses. Adamolekun, who also led a financial turnaround at P.F. Chang's, aims to repeat that success.
"We read the comments to see what people are saying. We try to react quickly to deliver what they want," Adamolekun told ABC News' "Good Morning America." Targeting audiences with nostalgia as well as a sense of humor, Red Lobster launched a "SpendLESS Shrimp" promotion, making light of its former "Endless Shrimp" promotion which was credited as a contributor to the company's bankruptcy.
Yelp users are on board with the comeback, "If you haven't had Red Lobster or in a while I would highly recommend giving them a visit," reads a recent review. Another praises the revamped restaurant, "I LOVE the Red Lobster Cajun Chicken Pasta entree but haven't ordered it in quite some time because it's been subpar. I decided to try the location nearest me after moving to Vancouver, WA... I was so very surprised! Quick delivery and the food was hot and delicious. Just the way I remember from years past."