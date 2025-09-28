America Has A New Favorite Beer (And It's Not Modelo)

Big news in the world of beers: Michelob Ultra has been declared the best-selling beer in America. A divisive light beer that some consumers avoid due to a lack of flavor, it has knocked Modelo Especial out of the top spot in a surprising upset. In a press release, Anheuser-Busch (owner of Michelob Ultra) declared that the achievement has been decades in the making. According to the company's chief commercial officer Kyle Norrington, "For more than twenty years, Michelob ULTRA has connected with its fans during the occasions they love...This is a proud moment for our teams and partners and speaks to the resilience of the American beer category."

The primary difference between regular and light beers is that the latter category typically has substantially fewer calories, which also results in a lower concentration of alcohol. Michelob Ultra clocks in at just 92 calories (per 12 fluid ounces) and has an ABV of 4.2%. Light beers of this sort have been around for decades, originating in the '60s thanks to a brand called Rheingold. While initially developed for calorie-conscious imbibers, light brews were eventually re-branded to attract power drinkers wanting to down numerous beers in a single session.