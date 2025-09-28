America Has A New Favorite Beer (And It's Not Modelo)
Big news in the world of beers: Michelob Ultra has been declared the best-selling beer in America. A divisive light beer that some consumers avoid due to a lack of flavor, it has knocked Modelo Especial out of the top spot in a surprising upset. In a press release, Anheuser-Busch (owner of Michelob Ultra) declared that the achievement has been decades in the making. According to the company's chief commercial officer Kyle Norrington, "For more than twenty years, Michelob ULTRA has connected with its fans during the occasions they love...This is a proud moment for our teams and partners and speaks to the resilience of the American beer category."
The primary difference between regular and light beers is that the latter category typically has substantially fewer calories, which also results in a lower concentration of alcohol. Michelob Ultra clocks in at just 92 calories (per 12 fluid ounces) and has an ABV of 4.2%. Light beers of this sort have been around for decades, originating in the '60s thanks to a brand called Rheingold. While initially developed for calorie-conscious imbibers, light brews were eventually re-branded to attract power drinkers wanting to down numerous beers in a single session.
Factors that may have influenced Michelob Ultra's best-selling status
Bud Light and Miller Light also fall into the light beer category, and some brew enthusiasts find fault with these kinds of beverages due to their watered-down flavor and puny ABVs. That's not to say light beers are unpopular, as illustrated by Michelob Ultra's best-seller status, but is the shift from Modelo really all about flavor preferences? History suggests other factors may come into play. Let's go back to 2023: That year, Bud Light (which is owned by Anheuser-Busch, who also owns Michelob Ultra) became the second-best selling beer in America after the brand received criticism from some conservatives for its collaboration with a transgender content creator named Dylan Mulvaney. Modelo became the best-seller in place of Bud Light and retained its top spot until this year.
As reported by CNBC, Modelo's parent company Constellation claims to have lost customers due to declining sales among Hispanic consumers, which make up a large portion of the beer's customer base. Executives have suggested these lagging sales have to do with immigration crackdowns, which may be altering the buying behaviors of Hispanic consumers. And because Modelo is imported from Mexico, Constellation is also facing the uncertain effects of tariffs.