Lime Might Not Be The Best Choice For Your Next Gin And Tonic. Here's Why

There are a few tasting notes that cocktail lovers have come to expect when it comes to a classic gin and tonic recipe. Of course, for gin to be gin, it must contain juniper berries. Typically flavors like coriander, angelica root, citrus, and orris root follow closely behind. The tonic offers the bitterness of quinine to ground the herbaceousness of the gin and an abundance of sweetness to soften the experience. Often a lime is added, as the fruit's acidity brightens up the spirit's many botanicals, allowing them to sing. But what if you've been missing out on an entire world of flavor by not getting more creative with the garnish on your G&T?

Rob Hoffman, beverage director at Lucky Charlie, told Mashed's sister site Chowhound, "There are such a wide variety on both [gin and lime] that a one size fits all approach, while not necessarily wrong, definitely leaves a lot on the table in terms of being able to enhance the various flavors in a G&T." The outlet also consulted the vice president of beverage and hospitality culture at Carver Road Hospitality, Francesco Lafranconi. "Lime is the most common, but it's not always the best way to drink a G&T," according to Lafranconi.

While we mentioned a few of the star players in the gin-making game, the beverage can contain a myriad of other botanicals that give the drink specific qualities, like black pepper's spiciness or lavender's strong floral flavor. Try choosing a garnish that either complements the flavor you're trying to amplify or contrasts with it in a way that adds depth and balance.